Can Texas A&M Finish No. 1 in Recruiting Without Mike Elko?

Mike Elko is best known for designing top-rated defenses. He's also done so great work on the recruiting trail.

No wonder why Duke hired the former Texas A&M defensive coordinator to take over the program.

Elko heads to Durham as the next Blue Devils head coach. He replaces David Cutcliffe, who in 14 years brought some stability with five winning seasons.

The hire likely comes down to recruiting, an area Duke has struggled with over the past five seasons. Since 2017, the Blue Devils haven't ranked above eighth in the ACC teams in terms of recruiting.

As far as the Aggies, coach Jimbo Fisher needs to find a defensive coordinator and ace recruiter. Much like other programs who have seen turmoil when coaches leave, Elko's departure does lea uncertainty on the path of the Aggies finishing with the No. 1 class.

Elko played a vital role in helping A&M get to where they are now before Early Signing Period on Dec. 15. The Aggies currently have the chance to finish with the top class by adding several big names over the past two weeks.

The prized jewel of the class is interior defensive lineman Walter Nolen (Tenn.), who currently ranks No. 2 on SI99's 2022 ranking. Not only was Elko involved in adding the 6-foot-4 defensive tackle to the class, but so was defensive line coach Elijah Robinson.

Should Robinson remain on staff, Nolen shouldn't be in the mix to decommitting.

The real question comes down those who have yet to commit to any program. Players such as defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, linebacker Harold Perkins, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks and cornerback Denver Harris still are in play for A&M.

Several are also in play for the Texas Longhorns. Stewart, who ranks No. 7 on SI99's list, also is being heavily courted by Georgia and Miami. Safety Kamari Wilson (No. 29) is expected to narrow his choices down to three SEC programs, including A&M.

A&M should finish with its highest recruiting class under Fisher even without any late additions. The additions of Nolen, defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, wide receiver Evan Stewart and quarterback Conner Weigman gives the Aggies four players from SI99's top 50.

Overall, A&M has eight commits of SI99's top players, trailing Alabama entering the final days of early recruiting with nine.

Fisher will be hard at work solidifying the class over the weekend. The intrigue shouldn't be those who have fully committed to play in College Station next fall, but rather those who are dwindling down on schools.

Top recruits aren't lining up to play for the Blue Devils. A&M's success under Fisher makes Aggieland a prime destination. However, until the ink dries, everything is on the table.

That includes finishing with the top-ranked class come Wednesday evening.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here