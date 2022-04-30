Texas A&M Star DeMarvin Leal Drafted No. 84 Overall by Steelers

The Texas A&M defense was led first and foremost by the strength of its start-studded defensive line.

Chief amongst those stars was versatile DeMarvin Leal, who occupied a number of positions along the Aggies defense front depending on the look or the offensive personnel.

And on Friday, the Aggies star found his new NFL home, getting draft No. 84 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Leal entered the draft as one of the top defensive linemen prospects on the board, but his stocked dipped over in recent months. In fact, Leal was even seen as a first-round candidate in recent NFL mock drafts.

If you ask Jimbo Fisher, that should come as no surprise, because even before he stepped foot on Texas A&M's campus, he was already recognized as the type of prospect that you can build your entire program around.

“He’s what you want to lay the foundation of your organization on,” Fisher said. “He’s one of those types of guys. Kenyon is that group. We’re blessed in that group with some really special guys.”

Leal was the second Aggie taken thus far in the draft, joining offensive lineman Kenyon Green, who was taken No. 15 overall by the Houston Texans in the first round.

