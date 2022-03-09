Latest ESPN NFL Mock Draft Has Aggie Star In Round 1

Despite their 8-4 finish in 2021, the Texas A&M Aggies had one of the most talented rosters in the entire country.

As a result, the Aggies were well represented at the NFL Scouting Combine, with nine players representing the Maroon and White in Indianapolis.

And on Wednesday, ESPN's Todd McShay projected one of those players to join in Round 1 of this spring's upcoming NFL Draft, with offensive lineman Kenyon Green heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at pick No. 27.

Said McShay:

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Green, G/C, Texas A&M These aren't the Buccaneers you remember from the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Tom Brady is gone, and much of the roster faces free agency. It's still very unclear who will be the quarterback in 2022, but I don't see Tampa Bay taking the draft route to fix it. It already has a developmental signal-caller in Kyle Trask, so why burn a Day 1 pick on another when you have so many other issues? One of those issues is the middle of the offensive line, where guard Ali Marpet just retired and guard Alex Cappa and center Ryan Jensen are primed for free agency. Green is versatile and can immediately step in. Running back and tight end are two other positions to look at, but neither has a true first-rounder in the class. I love Colorado State tight end Trey McBride's tape, and both Breece Hall (Iowa State) and Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State) can be impact running backs at the next level, but I'm waiting for Day 2 on all three of them.

Green (6-4, 325) played both tackle and guard spots on the offensive line out of necessity in 2021, as the position group was hampered by inexperience and injuries. That opened the door for Green to show his versatility and willingness to adapt.

Both are valuable traits in the NFL, especially on the offensive line. Green has started every game since coming to Texas A&M, showcasing his durability.

Green was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times this season and was a preseason All-American.

