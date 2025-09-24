ESPN Thinks Texas A&M Would Be In Playoffs If Season Ended Today
Texas A&M football’s 2025 campaign is well underway and is shaping up exactly how the team would like.
The Aggies’ offense has been nothing short of dominant and has recorded over 40 points in each of the team’s three games. They have two potential Heisman Trophy candidates in quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver. Heading into SEC play after a bye week, the Fightin’ Farmers already have a top-10 win.
Heading into Week 5, ESPN revealed that if the regular season ended today, the Texas A&M Aggies would be playing for a National Championship.
The College Football Playoff in ESPN’s Eyes
The article detailed each conference and each team’s chances by splitting them up into three groups: “Would be in,” “Work to do” or “Would be out”, depending on the team’s current standing.
As it stands today, teams that would be out include Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina. Teams that have work to do include Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas and Vanderbilt. The teams that would make it are Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
The Aggies have put together this impressive undefeated start, but is it sustainable? Last year’s Texas A&M team dropped the first game of the year to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home before going on an impressive win streak and forcing its way into the playoff conversation. With four weeks left in the season, the wheels fell off and the successful season crumbled away, contributing to what many members of the 12th Man consider “Battered Aggie Syndrome,” meaning fans have come to expect disappointment no matter how successful the team may seem.
"It is not fair to look at past failures and eliminate your ability to get excited about where Texas A&M football is and where Texas A&M football is going,” Elko said recently. “It is not a promise that this season is going to end perfectly, but I think it is just a calling to you to enjoy what we are going through, because there is a lot of fun happening with Texas A&M football right now."
ESPN’s Projected Bracket
Based on their current predictions, this is ESPN’s projected College Football Playoff bracket:
First-round byes
No. 1 Miami (ACC champ)
No. 2 Ohio State (Big Ten champ)
No. 3 Georgia (SEC champ)
No. 4 Florida State
First-round games
On campus, Dec. 19 and 20
No. 12 Memphis (American champ) at No. 5 LSU
No. 11 Texas Tech (Big 12 champ) at No. 6 Texas A&M
No. 10 Tennessee at No. 7 Oklahoma
No. 9 Penn State at No. 8 Oregon
Quarterfinal games
At the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
No. 12 Memphis/No. 5 LSU winner vs. No. 4 Florida State
No. 11 Texas Tech/No. 6 Texas A&M winner vs. No. 3 Georgia
No. 10 Tennessee/No. 7 Oklahoma winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State
No. 9 Penn State/No. 8 Oregon winner vs. No. 1 Miami