Revenge Game: Can A&M Beat Alabama for 2nd-Straight Season?

The Texas A&M Aggies reeled off one of the biggest upsets of last season after taking down the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide 41-38 in College Station. Aggies kicker Seth Small barely sneaked a 28-yard field goal into the uprights to give A&M one of its best wins in program history.

Still, the loss still didn't provide any season-defining implications for Alabama, as the Tide still made it to the College Football Playoff before falling to Georgia in the title game.

With the conference series now set to flip to Tuscaloosa, the Tide and coach Nick Saban are seeking some sweet revenge. This tension has continued to build this offseason after Saban said "A&M bought every player on their team" after a successful recruiting haul in the class of 2022. This sparked some harsh return comments from Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, making this game one of the juiciest matchups of the 2022-23 season.

CBS Sports revealed its list Thursday of the best "revenge games" for next season. Right at the top of the list was A&M vs. Alabama on Oct. 6.

Here's what the rankings had to say:

When Texas A&M beat Alabama 41-38 in prime time on CBS last year, it was the first time Nick Saban had been defeated by a former assistant. Then it happened again in the national championship game, and then that first former assistant, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, engaged in a war of words that set the college football world on fire in the usually-slow month of May. We already had Texas A&M's return trip to Alabama circled as one of the great revenge spots on the 2022 college football schedule, but the ongoing Saban-Jimbo saga took this early October SEC West showdown to the next level. Both coaches insist they're moving on from the spat and we should too, but that's not the way bad blood works in college football. It bubbles until things can be settled on the field.

On paper, the Aggies are set to be a more talented team this year despite the NFL draft departure of major talent on both sides of the ball. But it would be foolish to doubt the perennially-dominant Crimson Tide, who will be A&M's toughest opponent this season.

