Conner Weigman is set to become the next great dual-sport athlete for Texas A&M. That won't happen at least until 2023.

Weigman, who also is expected to play for A&M's baseball team, will focus this spring on adjusting to college football speed rather than the speed of a pitcher on the mound. New Aggies baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle said Friday that based on his most recent conversation with the future infielder, he is "focused 100 percent on football" as of this time.

“He’s supposed to be in his senior year of high school,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s trying to figure out life right now, where to go to class, where he’s supposed to be, and what time he’s supposed to be there.

“To throw another thing in there would be tough on him.”

Weigman is an early enrollee for the Aggies following graduation from Bridgeland High School in Cypress last December. A two-year starter for the Bears' football program, Weigman graded out as SI99's No. 3 quarterback prospect for the 2022 season and the No. 32 overall prospect.

The Aggies will be going in a new direction this offseason following the transfer for 2021 starter Zach Calzada. Initial starter, Haynes King, will have the chance to win back the title of QB1 following his recovery from a broken leg suffered in Week 2 against Colorado.

Weigman will also have the chance to play right away should he impress A&M coach Jimbo Fisher in spring practice. Max Johnson, the former LSU starting quarterback, also is expected to compete for first-string reps after electing to transfer this offseason.

"He’s unbelievably intelligent and highly competitive," Fisher said of Weigman during the Early Signing Period. "He has a chip on his shoulder to compete and play, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. He loves to play ball. He’s a football junkie … and he can make every throw in the book."

Schlossnagle, who replaces Rob Childress after 18 seasons with TCU, said he expects Weigman to be on the field next season. A natural shortstop, but also is expected to fight for reps at third base, Schlossnagle said he expected Weigman to have been a high pick in the 2022 baseball amateur draft had he not enrolled at A&M early.

“He knows he’s more than welcome down here at any time,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s got a locker here.”

A&M's baseball season is set to begin with a three-game series at Blue Bell Park against Fordham on Feb. 18.

John Garcia - Sports Ilustrated

