Texas A&M Up 10-3 Over Miami At Half

COLLEGE STATION -- Delivering blows and dropping balls. That was the story of the first half at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M is currently leading 10-3 over Miami at halftime. The No. 13 Hurricanes offense has been contained for most of the first half by the No. 24 Aggies defense.

After allowing Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice to throw for 134 yards and a touchdown en route to a 17-14 upset, fans wondered how the Aggies would contain Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Outside of a few throws, the redshirt sophomore has done little, going 6-of-16 passing for 66 yards.

Offensively for A&M, quarterback Max Johnson has done his part to keep the chains moving. Electing to replace starter Haynes King, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher might need to look at replacing several receivers.

Johnson went 6-of-15 passing for 63 yards. On the opening drive, running back Devon Achane dropped a pass in the flats on second down that would’ve likely gone for a touchdown. Senior receiver Chase Lane was credited with two drops, while junior Devin Price was credited with another in the first quarter.

Achane, who entered Saturday averaging 3.9 yards per attempt, broke free for a 22-yard gain. Redshirt freshman LJ Johnson would score his first touchdown on a 1-yard run a play later.

The Aggies entered Saturday short-handed following the suspensions of defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie and receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart. Defensively, things soured more before the end of the first quarter.

Cornerback Brian George and safety Demani Richardson were ejected for targeting calls in coverage. Because the play happened in the first half of Saturday’s game, both players will be active for the start of next Saturday’s game against No. 10 Arkansas in Arlington.

The Hurricanes tried to cut into the lead during the second quarter with a 36-yard field goal by Andres Borregales, but the kick was blocked by redshirt freshman defensive lineman Albert Regis. Miami has gone 2-of-6 on third-down conversions while A&M has gone 3-of-8.

The Hurricanes will receive the ball to begin the second half.

