Texas A&M Loses Top DB Demani Richardson for Targeting

COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M currently is winning, but it just lost a key defender for the remainder of the game.

Senior safety Demani Richardson was ejected for targeting during the closing minutes of the first quarter against No. 13 Miami. Because the hit happened in the first half of Saturday's game, Richardson will not miss time next Saturday against No. 10 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium.

With seconds remaining in the first period, Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke tried to connect with running back Henry Parrish Jr., but Richardson delivered a blow that shook the stands at Kyle Field. After further review, it was determined that Richardson led with the crown of his helmet, thus giving the Hurricanes a fresh set of downs.

Richardson had been one of A&M's more effective players in the first quarter. Following a quick three-and-out by the Aggies offense, Richardson was on hand when returner Tyrique Stevenson fumbled, giving A&M the ball in Hurricane territory.

Junior running back Devon Achane would pick up a gain of 22 before fellow running back LJ Johnson would score on a 1-yard run to make it 10-3. The Aggies offense has struggled with moving the ball through the air under the direction of quarterback Max Johnson.

Johnson, who elected to transfer from LSU this offseason, replaced incumbent starter Haynes King following a sluggish performance against Appalachian State. So far, three A&M receivers have dropped a pass. Johnson has gone 2-of-7 for 34 yards in four drives.

Richardson's ejection marks the second targeting call of the game. On the previous drive, A&M cornerback Brian George was called for a targeting call on receiver Key'Shawn Smith.

To make up for Richardson's departure, A&M (1-1) has elected to move nickel defender Antonio Johnson to strong safety, and freshman defensive back Bryce Anderson to nickel.

The Hurricanes will receive the ball to begin the second half.

