Still Not Ready: Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher Remains Quiet On Starting QB

COLLEGE STATION - - Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is pleased with quarterbacks Haynes King, Max Johnson and Connor Weigman. He can see all three leading the charge in Week 1 against Sam Houston.

And it’s why Fisher still isn’t ready to name a starter entering the final days of the offseason.

“I haven’t named a starting quarterback,” Fisher said Wednesday.

Does Fisher have an idea when he will name the next A&M starter?

“When I’m ready,” the fifth-year head coach said with a smile.

Johnson and King have the edge over Weigman due to experience. King, the initial starter in 2021, has experience working in a Fisher-led offense. He played two games and threw for 300 yards before suffering a season-ending injury against Colorado.

Johnson, who elected to transfer following a two-year stint at LSU, has experience playing in the SEC. He played in six games following an injury to veteran Myles Brennan in 2020. And while Brennan won the starting job in camp, another injury sidelined him for the entire 2021 season, opening the door for Johnson to start all 12 games.

Johnson threw for 3,884 yards and 31 touchdowns during his two seasons. He tossed seven interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 141.6 while posting an 8-6 record as the Tigers' starter.

Fisher said that experience isn’t all he’s looking for in a starter. Whichever quarterback continues to progress in practice will earn the starting nod.

This includes Weigman, who Fisher called the “best quarterback recruit in the nation” earlier this offseason.

“Rookies play all the time. Second-year guys play at the time,” Fisher said. “Experienced guys play all the time. It’s about who is playing best right now and gives us the best chance we think to be successful with some things we’re doing.”

In live looks, both Johnson and King have had their highlight moments and bonehead plays. One day of practice, King is trotting out with the projected starters during team drills. The next practice, Johnson is commanding the first-team huddle.

Fisher doesn’t consider the decision a difficult one. Instead, he views the battle between all three promising players as one of confidence for depth purposes. Last season, the Aggies only had two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster after Fisher elected to move 2021 recruit Eli Stowers to tight end.

“When you have depth and guys that play, it’s a very good thing, especially at that position,” Fisher said.

The starter Week 1 against the Kats might not be the starter come Week 4 when conference play begins. The hope is whichever passer wins the title will maintain the job throughout the regular season.

Of course, if a quarterback were to regress, Fisher has options. King could very well struggle against Appalachian State in Week 2, thus opening the door for Johnson or vice versa.

“You feel very confident in the group of guys we have,” Fisher said. If something were to happen to one of them, they get injured, banged up or something else, you have very good players to bring in after.”

Fisher isn’t opposed to rotating quarterbacks through the first several games. As LSU's offensive coordinator in 2000, Fisher and then-coach Nick Saban elected to rotate Josh Booty and Rohan Davey until Booty won the job in Week 6 against Florida. In 2004, the same happened between JaMarcus Russell and Marcus Randall.

This won’t be the latest Fisher has named a starter. In 2015 at Florida State, Fisher tabbed Notre Dame transfer, Everett Golson, as his guy five days before facing Texas State. That season, Golson would go on to throw for 1,778 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games, eventually splitting reps with Sean McGuire.

Each quarterback has a specific element to their game that makes them worthy of being the starter. King is known for his speed in the open field as a runner.

Johnson has been repetitive when it comes to moving the chains in short-yardage situations. Weigman might have the best arm of the bunch despite being the youngest in the room.

So, what is Fisher looking for in the final days of practice?

“Consistency and whoever gives us the best chance to win,” said Fisher.

The No. 6 Aggies will face the Kats at Kyle Field on Sept. 3.

