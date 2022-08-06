Where Are Aggies Ranked in College Football America SEC Rankings?

The Texas A&M Aggies are fourth in the 2022 College Football America Yearbook Preseason SEC Rankings.

The SEC rankings are based on the College Football America Yearbook’s overall Top 131 rankings, which ranks every team in FBS entering the season.

Alabama was picked first in the SEC and No. 1 overall in the country, followed by Georgia, which was No. 2 in the country. The only other SEC team ahead of Texas A&M is LSU, which came in at No. 8 in the nation.

Alabama won the SEC last season, while Georgia won the SEC East and lost to Alabama in the SEC title game. The Bulldogs got a rematch with the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff Championship Game, and the Bulldogs won to claim their first national title under coach Kirby Smart, who was once Alabama coach Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator.

The Aggies went 8-4 last season under coach Jimbo Fisher, and while they didn’t win the SEC West Division crown, they did pull off a 41-38 win over Alabama which was one of the biggest victories of 2021. The Aggies were bowl-eligible and invited to the Gator Bowl, but they could not play due to COVID-19 protocols and a spate of injuries within the program.

The Aggies are ranked No. 12 in the publication’s preseason rankings. But the Aggies put together the best recruiting class of 2022 and have brought in several transfers, including LSU transfer Max Johnson, who is competing with Haynes King for the starting job. Last year’s starter, Zach Calzada, transferred to Auburn.

The Aggies lost several players to the NFL, including offensive guard Kenyon Green, defensive end DeMarvin Leal and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

The Aggies have plenty of talent returning, including running back Devon Achane and defensive back Antonio Johnson.

The rest of the SEC, in order after the Aggies, included Ole Miss, Florida, Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

The 2022 College Football America Yearbook features Houston quarterback Clayton Tune on the cover.

