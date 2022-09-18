COLLEGE STATION -- Six for six. That's been something Texas A&M fans have been waiting for this season.

New quarterback Max Johnson connected with junior running back Devon Achane for a 25-yard touchdown to extend the No. 24 Aggies' lead over No. 13 Miami in the third quarter. The throw marked Johnson's first touchdown as a member of Texas A&M.

Johnson, who elected to transfer from LSU this offseason, replaced initial starter Haynes King following A&M's 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. Drops have been a concern for the Aggies' receivers, but Johnson has been consistent in terms of passing.

On the first drive of the third quarter, Johnson found receiver Ainias Smith for a gain of 25. Thanks to a late hit against Miami (2-0), A&M picked up an extra 15 yards and moved into Hurricane territory.

Johnson found Achane in the flats for the first down, but the running back wanted more. Breaking free of four tackles, Achane found his way into the end zone for his second touchdown of the year.

With the score, Achane surpassed 100 total yards for the first time this season. Johnson has currently thrown for 113 yards and has averaged 6.6 yards per play.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 117 yards and has averaged 5.3 yards per throw. A&M also scored in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown by redshirt freshman LJ Johnson.

Last season at LSU, Johnson played in 12 games, throwing for 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns against six interceptions. In the Aggies' 31-0 win over Sam Houston, Johnson went 3-of-4 passing for 23 yards.

