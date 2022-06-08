Skip to main content

12 Aggies Named to Athlon Sports Preseason 2022 All-SEC Conference Team

Athlon believes that several Aggie players are in for a strong season this fall.

To say the expectations are high in 2022 for Texas A&M Aggies football would be an understatement, as the hype surrounding the upcoming season might be the highest there has been under Jimbo Fisher. 

With several key players from 2021 returning, Aggie fans across the country have hopes that this is the season that A&M breaks through in the SEC and finds themselves competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. 

One outlet that believes the Aggies can match the hype levels heading into the season is Athlon Sports, who recently released their 2022 Preseason All-SEC Teams, a list that featured 12 Aggies across the four teams. 

Here is a look at what Aggies Athlon Sports believe are in for a big 2022 season: 

First Team All-SEC

First-Team Offense: OL Layden Robinson (Right Guard)

First-Team Defense: CB/S Antonio Johnson

First-Team Specialist: P Nik Constantinou

First-Team Specialist: Punt Returner Ainias Smith

Four Aggies find themselves as Preseason First Team All-SEC members, headlined by Layden Robinson, who is widely seen as one of the best offensive lineman in the country and could see himself be the first guard selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Second Team All-SEC

Second-Team Offense: WR/RB Ainias Smith

Second-Team Offense: RB Devon Achane

Only two Aggies find themselves on the Second Team All-SEC list, as Ainias Smith is also the First Team punt returner. Achane is also on the list twice, however as the Second Team running back, he is in store to have a dominant 2022 season and truly put himself on the college football map. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Football

12 Aggies Named to Athlon Sports Preseason 2022 All-SEC Conference Team

Athlon believes that several Aggie players are in for a strong season this fall.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 minute ago
SCFS
Play
Football

Sam Houston Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M

The Bearkats are have added one of the top players via the transfer portal for next season for their secondary

By AllAggies Staff5 hours ago
spiller la
Play
Football

Chargers Legend LaDainian Tomlinson 'Big Fan' of Aggies RB Isaiah Spiller

"Isaiah with his size and his speed, his athletic ability. I think he can add a different dimension to the offense," Tomlinson said.

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago

Third Team All-SEC

Third-Team Offense: OL Bryce Foster (Center)

Third-Team Defense: DL McKinnley Jackson (Nose Tackle)

Third-Team Defense: CB Tyreek Campbell 

Third-Team Defense: S Demani Richardson 

Four more Aggies find themselves on the Third Team All-SEC list, with three of the four coming on the defensive side of the ball. If the Aggies want to make some noise in 2022, these defensive guys will have to step up and help A&M field a respectable defense. 

Fourth Team All-SEC 

Fourth-Team Offense: OL Reuben Fatheree II (Right tackle)

Fourth-Team Specialist: Kick Returner Devon Achane

Like Ainias Smith, Achane finds himself on both an offensive team and selected as a specialist for the All-SEC teams. Joining Achane on the Fourth Team is Reuben Fatheree II, who will look to help the rest of the offensive line be a dominant unit that makes life easier for Achane and the rest of the offense. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies?

Sign up for your premium membership to All Aggies and access the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Football

12 Aggies Named to Athlon Sports Preseason 2022 All-SEC Conference Team

By Connor Zimmerlee1 minute ago
SCFS
Football

Sam Houston Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M

By AllAggies Staff5 hours ago
spiller la
Football

Chargers Legend LaDainian Tomlinson 'Big Fan' of Aggies RB Isaiah Spiller

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
Isaiah Spiller
Football

LOOK: Former A&M RB Isaiah Spiller in Full LA Chargers Gear

By Zach Dimmitt7 hours ago
sec flag
Football

Aggies Football 2022: How Many Wins?

By Timm Hamm7 hours ago
SCERS
Football

Sam Houston Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M

By Cole ThompsonJun 7, 2022
USATSI_18485565
News

Texas A&M Softball Hires Pac-12 Coach To Take Over Program

By Cole ThompsonJun 7, 2022
23405
Baseball

Schedule Set for Texas A&M-Louisville in Super Regional

By Cole ThompsonJun 7, 2022