12 Aggies Named to Athlon Sports Preseason 2022 All-SEC Conference Team

To say the expectations are high in 2022 for Texas A&M Aggies football would be an understatement, as the hype surrounding the upcoming season might be the highest there has been under Jimbo Fisher.

With several key players from 2021 returning, Aggie fans across the country have hopes that this is the season that A&M breaks through in the SEC and finds themselves competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

One outlet that believes the Aggies can match the hype levels heading into the season is Athlon Sports, who recently released their 2022 Preseason All-SEC Teams, a list that featured 12 Aggies across the four teams.

Here is a look at what Aggies Athlon Sports believe are in for a big 2022 season:

First Team All-SEC

First-Team Offense: OL Layden Robinson (Right Guard)

First-Team Defense: CB/S Antonio Johnson

First-Team Specialist: P Nik Constantinou

First-Team Specialist: Punt Returner Ainias Smith

Four Aggies find themselves as Preseason First Team All-SEC members, headlined by Layden Robinson, who is widely seen as one of the best offensive lineman in the country and could see himself be the first guard selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Second Team All-SEC

Second-Team Offense: WR/RB Ainias Smith

Second-Team Offense: RB Devon Achane

Only two Aggies find themselves on the Second Team All-SEC list, as Ainias Smith is also the First Team punt returner. Achane is also on the list twice, however as the Second Team running back, he is in store to have a dominant 2022 season and truly put himself on the college football map.

Third Team All-SEC

Third-Team Offense: OL Bryce Foster (Center)

Third-Team Defense: DL McKinnley Jackson (Nose Tackle)

Third-Team Defense: CB Tyreek Campbell

Third-Team Defense: S Demani Richardson

Four more Aggies find themselves on the Third Team All-SEC list, with three of the four coming on the defensive side of the ball. If the Aggies want to make some noise in 2022, these defensive guys will have to step up and help A&M field a respectable defense.

Fourth Team All-SEC

Fourth-Team Offense: OL Reuben Fatheree II (Right tackle)

Fourth-Team Specialist: Kick Returner Devon Achane

Like Ainias Smith, Achane finds himself on both an offensive team and selected as a specialist for the All-SEC teams. Joining Achane on the Fourth Team is Reuben Fatheree II, who will look to help the rest of the offensive line be a dominant unit that makes life easier for Achane and the rest of the offense.

