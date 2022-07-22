Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC slate in Week 8 when they face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 22.

The Aggies will be coming off a bye week at that point and will have had two weeks to recover from whatever happens during their road trip to Alabama on Oct. 8. Likewise, South Carolina will be coming off a bye week after facing Kentucky on Oct. 8.

The Aggies and Gamecocks did not meet last season.

South Carolina is coming off a 7-6 season, one in which it went 3-5 in the SEC. Under coach Frank Beamer, the Gamecocks earned a spot in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, as they defeated North Carolina, 38-21.

The Aggies went 8-4 last season and have high expectations going into 2022.

Be sure to stick with AllAggies.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup throughout the week.

Now, the staff at AllAggies.com presents their game picks for the matchup

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor and Publisher

Even when the Gamecocks are struggling, Columbia is never an easy place to play. Not to mention, South Carolina should have the advantage at the quarterback spot, if Spencer Rattler can be what most expect him to be.

However, the Aggies will have the talent advantage just about everywhere else, and Jimbo Fisher won't let his team slip in a game they should win comfortably. It is close in the first half, but the Aggies pull away.

Texas A&M 34, South Carolina 17

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Consider this A&M’s “trap game” of 2022. Last season, the Gamecocks were on the rise under new coach Shane Beamer. South Carolina finished with seven wins despite mediocre quarterback play.

This offseason, Beamer went big and added Oklahoma star Spencer Rattler. Not only that, South Carolina is going to fight with names such as defensive lineman Jordan Burch, cornerback Cam Smith and safety Devonni Reed. A&M wins, but this isn’t your Will Muschamp’s South Carolina. It’s going down to the wire.

Score: Texas A&M 34, South Carolina 30

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

The annual battle for the Bonham Trophy should be an exciting one in 2022 since the Gamecocks should be much improved under Shane Beamer in his second year at the helm. The revolving door at quarterback should be gone with Spencer Rattler transferring from Oklahoma, and South Carolina's notorious optimism might pay off.

Score: Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 30

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

The South Carolina Gamecocks overachieved in year one under Bryan Harsin. They won't contend this season in the SEC, but they are destined to knock off a team that will contend. Will that team be Texas A&M?

The Gamecocks will be an improved offense led by transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler. They will also have the help of their home crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium in this matchup. However, It won't be enough to take down the Aggies who will be rejuvenated coming out of their bye week.

Score: Texas A&M 36, South Carolina 28

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Last season the Texas A&M Aggies had no trouble with the South Carolina Gamecocks, managing a 44-14 blowout victory. However, the Gamecocks are an interesting team to watch this year, especially with transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler. The Aggies will pull this one but it will be a slugfest that is closer than people will expect.

Score: Texas A&M 35 South Carolina 31

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Both the Aggies and the Gamecocks will be coming off bye weeks, and the Aggies will be coming off that huge game with Alabama. Whether Texas A&M wins or loses against the Crimson Tide, they’ll have ample time to rest up. It’s a road game, so it won’t be the easiest of environments for the Aggies. But, given the talent on this team, I think they’ll go to Columbia and take care of business.

Score: Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 23

