A&M DBs Coach & Former Colt Named to Minority & Rising Stars Watch List

The Texas A&M Aggies have built themselves into one of college football's top programs behind coach Jimbo Fisher and the talented individuals across the staff and roster who represent Aggie Nation wonderfully.

And on Friday, FootballScoop.com recognized one of these coaches on the 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Stars.

T.J Rushing WCTV T.J Rushing with Florida State Phil Carter, USA TODAY T.J Rushing with the Indianapolis Colts

A&M defensive backs coach T.J Rushing has been named to the Minority Watch List/Rising Stars. A former NFL defensive back with the Indianapolis Colts, Rushing has shined his wisdom on an Aggies defense that ranked top 10 in the nation in total defense after his first season in 2020.

"TJ has an outstanding track record of playing, teaching and developing quality defensive backs,” Fisher said following Rushing's arrival in 2020. “He is a tireless worker, an outstanding recruiter and he coaches with a lot of fire and enthusiasm. He will make a great addition to our coaching staff."

Rushing played all three of his seasons in the NFL with the Colts, but has a Super Bowl ring to show for it after Indianapolis' 29-17 win over the Chicago Bears in 2006. He didn't play in that game, but got a chance to appear in the big game three years later when the Colts lost 31-17 to the New Orleans Saints.

Maria Lysaker, USA TODAY Jimbo Fisher Jimbo Fisher Jimbo Fisher

Rushing was listed as a defensive back during his NFL career and had 30 career tackles, but was used primarily in the return game. He had 42 career punt returns for 382 yards and a touchdown along with 40 kick returns for 908 yards. The highlight of his career is the 90-yard punt return for a touchdown he had against the Oakland Raiders in 2007.

Rushing has had coaching stops at Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Stanford, and most recently Memphis.

Alongside Coach Fisher, Rushing will continue to etch his name into the list of rising coaching prospects that are littered across the SEC.

