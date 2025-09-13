This Texas A&M Wide Receiver is the Real Deal
This Texas A&M offense looks completely different than it did last season, and arguably in the best way possible.
The Aggies returned their star running back stable, dominant offensive line, fearless quarterback, and added explosive firepower that can trigger the Kyle Field light show any given play in wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion.
As the college football world heads into Week 3, Craver sits as the highest-rated wide receiver in the SEC, according to PFF College on X.
The Mario Craver Connection
All offseason, the major talk coming out of College Station was about these star wide receivers coach Mike Elko went out and got quarterback Marcel Reed. While it was easy to write it off as typical Aggie sunshine pumping, the duo have proved that they are the real deal and PFF is taking notice. Craver has started the season with an 89.3 overall grade.
Between Concepcion and Craver, the Aggies have put their top-rated rushing attack on the back burner and have had more of an aerial approach, and for good reason. Over the offseason, the Fightin’ Farmers placed an emphasis on stretching the field.
"We didn't shy away from that this offseason, our ability to push the vertical passing game," Elko told reporters after Week 2. "It was something we had to do to become an offense that's a little bit more complete and a little bit more dynamic. And if people are going to load the box on us and try to load up on the run game, you know, we have to be able to execute those things.”
Craver has been a major part of the Aggies’ ability to stretch the field. So far in 2025, he has 13 receptions for 236 yards and three touchdowns. On the other side, Concepcion has recorded nine receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
"I would say my performance in the game, I kind of wanted I kind of wanted to do a little bit more," Concepcion said when asked about his Week 1 performance. "But you know I'm gonna save it for these SEC games and give you guys a show most definitely."
Ahead of Texas A&M’s matchup against Notre Dame Saturday night, Craver seems pretty confident, and for good reason.
"They have a great personnel to be able to play man coverage, I just look at it as a challenge," Craver said. "I tend to do pretty well but that's something we'll see Saturday."