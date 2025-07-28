Texas A&M Football vs. Missouri Tigers Way-Too-Early Game Preview
The first game in the month of November for the Texas A&M Aggies takes them to the last of their three-game conference road series, heading to Faurot Field in Columbia, MO to take on the Missouri Tigers.
Last season saw the No. 25 Maroon and White absolutely decimate No. 9 Missouri in College Station, thanks to three touchdowns and 138 yards on the ground by Le'Veon Moss to the tune of a 41-10 victory.
That game also saw a resurgence in A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, completing 18 of 22 passes for 276 yards in the game, even though he would be replaced by Marcel Reed before the month was over.
The Aggies led the game at halftime 24-0 and were up 34-0 before Missouri finally put points on the board with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Theo Wease Jr.
Texas A&M Holds Narrow All-Time Lead vs. Missouri
The Aggies and Tigers have faced off 17 times on the gridiron, with A&M coming out victorious 10 times, including the past two games from last season and in 2021.
And just like the Aggies, the Tigers have had some key players leave for the NFL, thus putting massive holes in the team, especially in the offense after quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III were drafted in this year's draft.
The team is expected to be led on the field by graduate quarterback Beau Pribula, who transferred to the Tigers after being a backup to Drew Allar with the Penn State Nittany Lions.
A transfer is also expected to lead Missouri's rushing attack, sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy, who comes to Columbia from the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
The Tigers will be under the direction of head coach Eliah Drinkwitz for the sixth season. Since being hired by the team in 2020, Drinkwitz has accrued a 38-24 win-loss record and was awarded the 2023 SEC Coach of the Year after leading the No. 8 Tigers to an 11-2 record and a massive 14-3 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic.
Missouri's 2024 season saw the team end with a No. 22 ranking in the AP Poll after a 10-3 record, also suffering defeats to the Alabama Crimson Tide and the South Carolina Gamecocks before eventually ending with the team defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl.
The Aggies and Tigers are scheduled to face off on November 8 in Columbia at Faurot Field.