Aggies EDGE Tyree Johnson Signs UDFA Deal With Steelers

The Texas A&M Aggies had a handful of prospects miss their names being called on Saturday at the NFL Draft. However, the majority of the players eventually found their way to a team via the undrafted free agency market.

One of those players, defensive Tyree Johnson, signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Johnson was an AP All-SEC Second Team selection this past season after playing in all 12 games with nine starts. He led the Aggies with 8.5 sacks which was also fifth-most in the SEC. He also had one forced fumble. Still, he slipped down the board on day three, but will bring a solid, 6-4, 240-pound frame to the defensive line for ().

The Washington D.C native has an edge in the experience department, as he played four years in College Station to work at his craft. It paid off in a big way during his senior year this past season, as one of Johnson’s best game came in A&M’s memorable 41-38 upset over Alabama on Oct. 9. He tallied two sacks of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young while adding two total tackles.

Johnson possesses power as a rusher but will need to develop a pro-like skillset at the line to carve out a consistent role.

Here’s the Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Bible profile for Johnson:

One-Liner: “Situational pass-rusher, who lacks the tools to develop into anything more than a backend of the roster kind of player.” Pros: Some players have a knack for getting after the quarterback, that is the case with Johnson. He displays multiple pass rush moves on film and isn’t limited to just winning with bend or power. Against some of the better tackles in the nation, Johnson found a way to get to the quarterback. He has some quickness and a pretty good first step. Johnson can win the outside track and takes advantage of less athletic tackles. Throughout the course of a game, Johnson’s motor is always running. He doesn’t take snaps off, and he’ll make plays when things break down. Cons: The measurables are concerning with Johnson. He has really short arms, which makes things very difficult for him. He can’t bull rush or convert speed to power. There is some tightness in his hips that allows more athletic tackles to stay in front of him when he tries to win with speed. As a run defender, Johnson is pretty non-existent. He gets overmatched at the line of scrimmage and his lack of length makes it difficult to wrap up ball carriers. Johnson looked lost when asked to drop back into coverage. Summary: As a college player, Johnson was able to be pretty effective. He had enough get off and a pass rush plan to get after the quarterback, but his traits won’t translate that well to the next level. He projects as a practice squad player to start, who could be a bottom of the roster player.

