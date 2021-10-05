A Heisman Front-Runner In College Station?: Alabama Offensive Players To Watch

When prepping for Alabama's offense, think of the famous "Sock and Buskin" masks in theatre. One smiles for comedy, the other frowns for tragedy.

Sock: Alabama lost its NCAA-record quarterback, its Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver, superstar running back and four offensive linemen following the 2020 season.

Buskin: Alabama replenishes that talent every season.

Changes have yet to hamper the Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) under the direction of new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Quarterback Bryce Young comes as advertised, commanding the offense. Running back Brian Robinson is coming off his best game.

The offensive line has somewhat taken a hit in pass protection. This season, they've allowed nine sacks through five games, including five against SEC opponents. That hasn't stopped Young from putting up All-American numbers through the air every Saturday.

Alabama leads the SEC in points per game (45.5), ranks fifth in passing offense (299.2 yards per game) and ninth in rushing (163.4). They aren't perfect, but they continue to make the most of strong defensive play and excellent field position.

Will Saturday's matchup at Kyle Field be any different?

QB Bryce Young

In recent years, quarterback has been a strength of the Crimson Tide. From Jalen Hurts to Tua Tagovailoa to Mac Jones, all three have found their way to lead Alabama to the College Football Playoff.

Young might be a final version of all three players' skills combined.

Five games in and the sophomore looks to be a Heisman front-runner and well on his way to leading the Crimson Tide back to the SEC Championship. He's completed 73 percent of his passes for 1,385 yards and 18 touchdowns against two interceptions.

A handful of minor tweaks has stopped the California native from producing a perfect stat line. Outside of that, he's been nearly flawless in his first season as a starter.

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Najee Harris put up better numbers in scoring than Derrick Henry did on his way to winning the 2015 Heisman. Robinson won't be in that category, but his success this season should not go unnoticed.

Robinson is coming off his best performance of the season with 37 rushes for 171 yards and four touchdowns against Ole Miss. He also averaged 4.8 yards per play and broke free for five runs longer than 10 yards.

With fellow running back Jase McClellan now out for the season, it's hard to image Robinson not seeing the bulk of the carries for the remainder of the year.

WR John Metchie III

Metchie's season has been quiet in the touchdown aspect. He's scored only twice, but he's been a consistent target as the team's possession receiver.

Metchie leads the team in catches with 27. He's averaging 10.2 yards per play and has four catches of more than 20 yards. His strength is his force to win every attempt, and bully defensive backs into the ground and out of the way.

Last season, then-freshman Jaylon Jones was asked to cover current Miami Dolphins star Jaylen Waddle in Tuscaloosa. This season, freshman cornerback Tyreek Chappell could be playing man against Metchie.

TE Jahleel Billingsley

Even though Jalen Wydermyer has more NFL upside, Billingsley has produced stronger numbers in 2021. After being in Saban's dog house to begin the season, the 6-foot-4 tight end has been on the rise in recent weeks.

Billingsley is averaging 17.8 yards per catch. Against Florida, his 26-yard touchdown reception set the tone for Alabama to take control of the first quarter in what would end up a shootout.

OT Evan Neal

Five games into the new season and NFL scouts are raving of the upside Neal will bring at the next level. Since 2018, a quarterback has been selected with the first pick. That might change depending on who is on the clock in April of 2022.

Neal looks to be in the running for the top selection.

Smooth footwork, a great first punch and the ability to slide with ease, there's little Neal can't do in both pass coverage and run blocking. He's a five-tool player that has made Young's life easier against the pass rush from the left side.

It's hard to find a flaw in his game. Maybe that's because there isn't one?

