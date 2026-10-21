Alabama QB Keelon Russell Presents a Dangerous Challenge for Texas A&M

Just over halfway through the 2026 season, Texas A&M football has reached another pivotal moment in its Southeastern Conference schedule. Pitted against No. 13 Alabama on the road, the Aggies have arguably their toughest test left in league play after a reset win over the Citadel. Tougher still for the visiting squad, Alabama has one of the brightest young stars at the helm of its offense: Keelon Russell.

A Texas native himself, Russell has been the kind of quarterback the Aggies hoped Marcel Reed would be in year two as a starter: a punishing passer with his arm while juking would-be tacklers out of their cleats with his legs. The young man has all the tools for a storied college career, but first he must face one of the nation's best passing defenses, as cornerback Dezz Ricks looks to shut down his options.

So what is Russell's identity, and what will he try to exploit as the Aggies hunt for their first ranked victory of the season? Let's dive into who the Duncanville product is and what A&M can expect from one of the SEC's most prolific young playmakers.

A True Dual-Threat

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) runs against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a rough outing against Tennessee in a big-time rivalry matchup, Russell has been the ultimate two-way weapon through the air and on the ground, posting a remarkable 17 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He is trusting of his veteran offensive line, but it has baited him into holding the ball a bit too long, having lost four fumbles in critical matchups against the Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Leading the SEC with 14.54 yards per completion, Russell prefers to sling the ball far to his stout wide receiver corps, which has four different pass catchers with at least 200 yards and one touchdown. His scrambling ability gives the Crimson Tide an extension of the run game, as he has added a rushing touchdown in five of their first seven games. However, it is not the dominant piece of his game against the SEC, picking up an average of 17.8 yards per game against league opponents.

However, Russell is likely the most mobile quarterback A&M has faced all season, so it might just open the door for big plays if head coach Mike Elko and defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill don't have a solid plan to neutralize his ground attack. The Aggies have a lackluster pass rush with just five sacks after posting more than 40 a season ago, but their strength has largely been in defensive backs like Ricks and safeties Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe.

While there's not an expectation for the Aggies to explode with pass-rushing ability, if they can mount solid pressure on the young quarterback, it could surely go a long way. In their two-game losing streak, Russell was sacked nine times and it was often for him holding onto the ball for too long. A strong effort from the A&M secondary can force him into the same situation, and create opportunities for errant throws and sacks.

Finally, over the last two weeks, Alabama has scored just three points in the second half, meaning A&M can exploit the lingering issues that have plagued the home team's chances of taking the lead back. But when a quarterback averages just over 300 yards per game, it's hard to believe he can be contained for long.

Alabama enters its showdown with A&M having won over 90 straight games over unranked opponents, while the Aggies have not won in Tuscaloosa in over 10 years. The quest to break a streak or extend it will be a difficult one, and the kind of performance Russell puts on will be the key to whatever outcome comes from the two storied programs.

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