Texas A&M Has a Chance to End Alabama's Remarkable Home Winning Streak

The Texas A&M Aggies are still searching for answers over the course of the 2026 season, looking to re-establish themselves after suffering three losses already, with all of them coming against conference opponents.

Now the program travels to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide, who have their backs against the wall and are on the verge of a failure season with one more loss.

There is plenty on the line for both teams, but perhaps nothing is more pressing than the Crimson Tide's 91-game home winning streak against unranked opponents, a record that the Aggies have a massive opportunity to end in the contest.

Even Titans Can Fall

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the 2000's of college football, the Crimson Tide were the titans of the sport. Even just uterring their name would send opponents a shiver down their back, as they dominated the sport and were perennial playoff contenders.

That started under the reign of Nick Saban, who is often regarded as the greatest college football coach of all-time, pushing other programs to compete with what he built in Tuscaloosa. He went an absurd 206-29, with an .874 win percentage and six national championships.

Of all the accolades and records Saban compiled during his reign, which has bled into the Kalen DeBoer era as well, is the fact that the program has a 91-consecutive win record at Bryant-Denny stadium against unranked opponents.

Their last loss under such circumstances came against Louisiana-Monroe, when the program was shocked for a 14-21 in loss. That was year one of the Saban era, and following that game, he would start the streak that would for continue for nearly two decades at this point.

Winning in the SEC is tough, and winning at home against unranked opponents sounds easy in practice, but to continually take care of business against teams you are expected to, is impressive any way you slice it.

For the Aggies, this is the perfect opportunity to create a difference maker on the season. The program needs confidence after struggling in conference play, and snapping one of the most impressive streaks in college football would be quite the announcement that the Aggies have found their mojo again.

It won't be easy though, as the Crimson Tide are still the No. 13-ranked opponent in the country, and the Aggies have only beat a top-15 on the road once under Mike Elko (Notre Dame in 2025). A win in Tuscaloosa, however, could mark the biggest win of the Elko era, and send waves through college football.

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