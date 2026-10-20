Mike Elko Needs a Statement Performance From Texas A&M Against Alabama

The Texas A&M Aggies are 4-3 on the season, a far cry from the result many expected entering the season, and their 1-3 record in conference play does little to hide the program's true struggles.

Now, the Aggies hit the road to take on the reeling Alabama Crimson Tide, who will be looking for a bounce-back win, but it might be head coach Mike Elko's program that needs to make a bigger statement in the contest.

The Aggies desperately need momentum on their side and a statement to instill confidence back in the program, but what kind of statement do they actually need in the matchup?

What if the Aggies Lose?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson (8) (not pictured) during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's clear the Aggies have not lived up to expectations this season. Still, expectations were already varying, given the amount of reloading required on the roster ahead of the season. That doesn't excuse the struggles this year, but growing pains were expected.

Now, it's the second half of the season, and the Aggies have no excuse for the lack of cohesion and should be able to find their footing. That's the thought process, at least, traveling to Tuscaloosa, which already has two losses on the season and is playing to salvage the year.

They need to show they still fight them and will keep the season alive, while the Aggies look to restore confidence in the offense. As a result, this matchup is exactly a test for both teams, with both programs needing a statement, but for different reasons. The Crimson Tide needs to show they still fight them and will keep the season alive, while the Aggies are looking to restore confidence in the offense and, as a whole, the program.

For Elko's team, that doesn't necessarily mean a win happened. A win would certainly be welcomed, but they have goals that don't have to come from that result. The Aggies three losses this season have come by an average of 20 points.

Losing a close game, ideally by one possession, would be enough to show a spark on the roster. That also comes with the caveat that the offense performs relative to expectations and keeps the Aggies in it.

The Aggies aren't expected to win, and are two-touchdown underdogs in the contest. Covering that and showing a fight down to the wire will be an improvement over the games prior to this season and may show the program turning a corner.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.