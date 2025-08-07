Analyst Shocked by Texas A&M Coaches Poll Standing
The week of August 4 kicked off with a bang as the US LBM Coaches Poll finally dropped. Despite an offseason filled with promise, the Texas A&M Aggies landed at No. 21, leaving many fans scratching their heads.
On Thursday, college football analyst Josh Pate joined TexAgs Live to discuss all things Texas A&M.
When asked about the Aggies’ spot in the Coaches Poll, the newest Rivals analyst offered an encouraging outlook on Mike Elko’s program.
Where Does Josh Pate Have the Aggies Ranked?
Pate, one of the most respected voices in college football, has long been sympathetic towards A&M. He’s said before that the question isn’t if the Aggies will be a powerhouse, but when, given the program’s resources and recruiting strength. And on Thursday’s segment, Pate further strengthened this sentiment.
“Looking at the US LBM Coaches Poll, A&M has no business being at No. 21.” Pate said.
The Coaches Poll, voted on weekly by a panel of head coaches, debuted with eight SEC teams ranked ahead of A&M: Texas, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida, and Tennessee. But the Aggies will have the chance to prove that wrong on the field. They're set to face four of those teams, along with a marquee Week 3 road trip to No. 5 Notre Dame.
Looking at the 20-25 ranking range that includes Kansas State (No. 20), Iowa State (No. 22), BYU (No. 23), Texas Tech (No. 24), and Boise State (No. 25), the Aggies boast a far better roster. It’s not even a stretch to say the Aggies are more loaded than several teams ranked above them.
And Pate would not disagree with that statement.
“The lowest team I could see making a run is A&M at No. 21,” he added. “I would have A&M at least 10 spots higher than No. 21.”
That would put the Aggies just outside the Top 10, and the argument makes sense. A&M returns its entire Joe Moore Award-contending offensive line, a loaded backfield with three proven running backs (two on the Doak Walker watchlist), and explosive new weapons in transfer receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver. With Marcel Reed stepping in as the full-time starter at quarterback, the offense has the potential to take a major leap.
The biggest question mark remains the defense. In 2024, A&M struggled to generate pressure, recording just 25 sacks despite having three NFL-bound players on the defensive line. But with Mike Elko back calling the defensive plays in 2025, expect those numbers to improve.
During Elko’s four-year run as A&M’s defensive coordinator, the Aggies finished in the Top 20 nationally in sacks three times. Those are the types of numbers that can take a team from an 8-4 record to a 10-2 finish.
With what could be one of the SEC’s most complete offenses and a defense poised to rebound under Elko’s direction, Pate’s optimistic outlook on Texas A&M feels entirely justified.