Two Texas A&M RBs Named To Doak Walker Award Watch List
Texas A&M running backs Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens were two of A&M's best options out of the backfield last season.
Unfortunately, injuries impacted both of their seasons heavily, as Owens suffered a lower leg injury right before the beginning of the season that kept him off of the field for most of it. And after a career year on the ground, which saw him rush for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns through eight games, Moss had his season prematurely ended with an injury in the Aggies' 44-20 loss to South Carolina.
Now, with the two backs and also Amari Daniels and quarterback Marcel Reed at full health, the Aggie running game should be firing on all cylinders as they look to contend for a national championship.
Or, in Moss and Owens' case, an individual award for one of them as well.
Moss, Owens Named to Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List
Tuesday morning, the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, an award given annually to the top collegiate running back in the nation, was released, and the tandem of Maroon and White backs were both featured on the list.
The award is named after former SMU Mustangs running back Doak Walker, who would also go on to play six seasons with the Detroit Lions in the NFL from 1950 to 1955, and was first awarded in 1990.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was awarded the honor for the 2024 season after his incredible effort on the field that saw him run for 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, resulting in Jeanty finishing a close second to Travis Hunter in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting.
Since the award's conception in 1990, no Aggie has been given the award, and the two A&M running backs will hope to be the first SEC awardees of the Doak Walker Award since Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris during the 2020 season.
Before his season's premature end, which still saw him named to the 2024 All-SEC Second Team, Moss ranked second in the conference with 6.3 yards per carry and was third with 85 yards per game amongst qualifying players.
Owens, who was named to the All-Freshman SEC team in 2023, did eventually take the field for head coach Mike Elko in the 2024 season, taking three carries for 10 yards in the season finale against the Texas Longhorns, and then 13 carries for the Aggies in their bowl game loss to the USC Trojans in Las Vegas.
Moss, Owens, and the Aggies begin their 2025 season at Kyle Field on Aug. 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners.