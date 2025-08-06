Marcel Reed Becomes Texas A&M's Best-Dressed After Newest NIL Deal
Marcel Reed may just have become the best-dressed athlete to walk around College Station. The Texas A&M starting quarterback just locked in an NIL deal with premium apparel brand Rhoback.
Texas A&M joins a growing list of 58 schools partnered with Rhoback, including notable programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee, and Notre Dame, each with its own licensed apparel lines.
If you were hoping to escape the classic frat-boy game day look of polos and shorts… well, bad news: Aggie fans can now get 20 percent off their orders, with a percentage of the proceeds going directly to Reed.
Why Did Rhoback Partner With Marcel Reed?
From a business perspective, Rhoback’s decision to partner with Marcel Reed was a smart move. He’s not only the starting quarterback for one of college football’s most passionate and deep-pocketed fan bases, but he’s also on the verge of national breakout status. If Reed takes the next step, as many experts expect, he could be a household name by season’s end.
"From day one, Marcel stood out — not just for his talent on the field, but for the way he carries himself off it," Rhoback athlete relations lead Shalen Moore said in a statement. "He represents everything we look for at Rhoback: authenticity, energy, and a connection to his communities and fanbase. We're beyond excited to have him on board as a pillar and to support his journey every step of the way. With his help, we're rolling out brand new custom-designed Texas A&M collegiate gear, and we can't wait to see how his community connects with it."
After being inserted into the starting quarterback role midway through last season, Reed quickly became the sensation of Aggieland. His dual-threat ability left many in awe and anticipation of what he could accomplish with an offense completely tailored around him.
That’s exactly what fans can expect in 2025. With a full offseason under his belt and offensive coordinator Collin Klein designing the system around him, Reed is positioned for a breakout year, and Rhoback will be along for the ride.
But the partnership goes beyond just on-field potential. Rhoback is tapping into a demographic that aligns perfectly with their brand. The SEC is widely known for its unofficial dress code: khaki or athletic shorts and a school-branded polo.
Already a popular brand among college fans, Rhoback’s new initiative to partner with schools is poised to send its sales soaring.
With college football just a few weeks away, expect to see more maroon Rhoback polos popping up around College Station.