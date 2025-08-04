Texas A&M Ranked Lower Than Expected in 2025 Preseason Coaches Poll
As the 2025 college football season is set to begin later this month, the speculations and rankings for the season are beginning to ramp up heavily.
One of those rankings being the USA Today Coaches' Poll, which isn't the official rankings like the Associated Press' Top 25, but it does tend to mirror it quite heavily, with most of the same teams appearing in the coaches' poll as in the AP poll.
The weekly poll is voted on by a multitude of college football coaches, one of them being Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko.
Texas A&M Was Ranked No. 21 in the First Coaches' Poll
Monday morning saw the first coaches' poll of the 2025 season released, and while there were no real surprises
As expected, the Aggies found themselves in the rankings of the Coaches' Poll, but it was probably a little lower than they were hoping. The Maroon and White ranked at No. 21 in the opening poll of the 2025 season, tied with the Iowa State Cyclones and lower than the Kansas State Wildcats.
And for a further irk for the 12th Man, the no. 1 ranked team just so happened to be the Texas Longhorns, led by the tandem of quarterback Arch Manning and head coach Steve Sarkisian, without a doubt focused on taking it one step further than they have the past couple of years and find themselves in the national championship game.
And the Aggies will do whatever it takes to kick their rivals out of that spot and insert themselves into that spot.
The Southeastern Conference occupies four of the list's top 10 spots, and nine on the list overall, with the Longhorns at the top, the Georgia Bulldogs at number four, the Alabama Crimson Tide at number eight, and the LSU Tigers taking number nine.
The Aggies will look to improve on their 8-5 record from Mike Elko's first season as they welcome the UTSA Roadrunners to Kyle Field on August 30 to start their 2025 campaign.
Here is the full top 25 of the first coaches' poll of 2025, courtesy of USA Today.
1) Texas Longhorns
2) Ohio State Buckeyes
3) Penn State Nittany Lions
4) Georgia Bulldogs
5) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
6) Clemson Tigers
7) Oregon Ducks
8) Alabama Crimson Tide
9) LSU Tigers
10) Miami Hurricanes
11) Arizona State Sun Devils
12) Illinois Fighting Illini
13) South Carolina Gamecocks
14) Michigan Wolverines
15) Ole Miss Rebels
16) SMU Mustangs
17) Florida Gators
18) Tennesssee Volunteers
19) Indiana Hoosiers
20) Kansas State Wildcats
T-21) Texas A&M Aggies
T-21) Iowa State Cyclones
23) BYU Cougars
24) Texas Tech Red Raiders
25) Boise State Broncos