Anto Saka Makes Strong Statement About Texas A&M Teammate Marco Jones

The NFL departure of Cashius Howell this offseason leaves Texas A&M without a proven, productive pass-rusher. Yes, they brought in Anto Saka from Northwestern, yet in three seasons in the Big Ten, he never finished a season with more than four sacks.

Thus sparking questions about the veracity of the Texas A&M pass rush entering this season, after a year in which getting the quarterback was an unquestioned strength.

Yet, that is where the question ends for the defensive line, where the potential answers begin. Following his inclusion on Bruce Feldman’s college football “freaks” list for The Athletic, Saka is the name everyone expects to lead the defensive line, and rightfully so, given his experience.

However, sophomore defensive end Marco Jones is another name that Aggies fans are likely counting on this season. And thus far through fall camp, it seems Jones is taking the necessary steps.

Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones (10) and UTSA Roadrunners defensive lineman Tai Leonard (1) are separated during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“One of the guys that I really feel like put on a highlight tape was Marco," Saka said when speaking with the media on Wednesday. "The other day Marco brought out a fake spin, and I'd never really seen that in person. The way he executed it... I'm excited for Marco Jones, y'all should be excited for Marco Jones.”

While fans didn’t get to see the fake spin move that Saka spoke of, the Aggies social media team did give them a taste of Jones’ highlights recently. Texas A&M posted a video on Wednesday showing Jones destroying a run play, tackling freshman running back KJ Edwards for a loss.

Jones made the play mere seconds after Edwards was handed the ball, showing his disruptiveness, which Texas A&M fans were greeted by in the 2025 Maroon and White game.

As a true freshman early enrollee, Jones stood out in a major way in front of a live crowd, totaling five sacks, six tackles for a loss, and a pass breakup; a loud way to introduce yourself to the Aggie faithful.

Yet, despite the strong spring game, Jones was never able to carve out a significant role last season. Playing in 13 games, he finished with 21 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks, playing behind a veteran-laden defensive line.

Now, with so many of those veterans out of his way, Jones looks primed for a true breakout season.

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