Marcel Reed Details Major Changes to Texas A&M Offense Under Holmon Wiggins

A new season equals new changes.

One of those changes for this Texas A&M football program was a new OC who holds the play-calling duties, and that role has been awarded to the newly promoted Holmon Wiggins.

As quarterback Marcel Reed enters his fourth year with the Aggies, there won’t be a change under center, even with this being the third offensive coordinator in Aggieland since head coach Mike Elko has taken over.

After the departure of former offensive coordinator Colin Klein, Reed has to learn a new playbook and be on the right page. He mentioned in a press conference Wednesday morning that he doesn't believe there are major changes, though it has expanded going into another year.

“There aren’t too many differences, but coach Wiggins has expanded it a little bit,” Reed said. “I have said this before, but he was at Bama, one of their pass game coordinators when he was over there, so just having all those guys translate it from those guys to the guys we have now, we can do a lot of different things.”

New Blueprint

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the 2026-27 campaign where everyone is intrigued to see how this offense is run, Reed is already seeing the bigger picture of how the Maroon and White are going to be creative in their game. A few areas of emphasis he touched on included the pocket and the throwing lanes.

“We can move the pocket,” Reed said. “We can reset our throwing lanes. The play action fakes. The half roll outs. Getting set up in a different gap, making sure that we move the pocket so really good edge rushers can’t get to us as quick as they can. Things like that give us time to see routes develop.”

Part of that success will come from a good offensive line that only features one returning starter from last year’s group as Reed addressed the rebuilt unit, but there is confidence that they’ll be just fine as Reed noted at SEC Media Days.

“O-line might be what people talk about, but we have our returning center who's been a center for us for five years now, and then we also have some experienced SEC guys that came in throughout the portal. So I think we're going to be just fine,” Reed said.

If that offensive line, which has plenty of depth, can gel, it opens up the run game and pass game even more, and it's stacked with talent that can turn a game around in a hurry.

Knowing that Reed likes to operate as a dual-threat quarterback where he can blend rhythm, mobility, and comfort, he must be disciplined with the football and quickly get on the same page as his weapons, or there will be struggles to move the chains.

That has been a major talking point about not turning the football over and making better decisions, but Wiggins has drawn up multiple scenarios for his quarterback to go to, and that is what they hope will be a strong suit.

Combine the dynamic explosiveness of Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman paired up with rising stars such as Terry Bussey and Isaiah Horton; these men might be the quarterback's best friends, making it easy to execute constantly, but it all starts with being the leader.

“You can always grow being a leader and making sure the team respects you and understands your voice carries,” Reed said. “They’re going to need me this entire season.”

A&M has to have a strategy from Wiggins, and that starts with asking a lot from Reed. There has to be good communication, solid play designs and adaptability. All of that is an area Wiggins knows Reed understands, but it requires being ready to elevate his game to the next level.

“We're putting more on the quarterback this year, and we're asking more of the quarterback, and he's done a great job of understanding that, but also making sure that he's ready for that,” Wiggins said. “So, I've seen his game take it to the next level.”

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