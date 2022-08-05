Aggies On College Football America Dream Team

Five Texas A&M Aggies — including four players from the Aggies’ highly-regarded 2022 recruiting class — were named to the 2022 College Football America Yearbook Dream Team, released this week.

The FBS Dream Team is the publication’s equivalent of a preseason All-America Team.

The one Aggie holdover to make the team was defensive back Antonio Johnson, who was named to the Second String, which is the team’s equivalent of second-team All-America.

Johnson is a returning starter at safety and is the Aggies’ leading returning tackler with 78 a season ago. He was an All-SEC Second Team and a PFF All-America First Team pick last season, and he’s already on the Jim Thorpe Watch List, the award given to the nation’s top defensive back.

The rest of the Aggies that made the team are part of the Class of 2022, an assembly of the best recruits in the country and what would constitute a preseason All-Freshman Team.

The four Aggies that made the team are wide receiver Chris Marshall (Fort Bend Marshall/Missouri City, TX), offensive lineman Kam Dewberry, (Atascocita/Humble, TX), defensive tackle Walter Nolen (Powell, TN) and safety Jacoby Mathews (Ponchatoula, LA).

The 2022 College Football America Yearbook features Houston quarterback Clayton Tune on the cover.

