Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson Named to Lombardi Award Watch List

With the 2022 season fast approaching the Texas A&M Aggies find themselves ready to take the next step to be true contenders. While it won't be easy, especially with a gauntlet of an SEC schedule, the Aggies return the talent to compete in the SEC.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position as things currently stand, whoever lines up under center for the Aggies will be doing so behind a brick wall of humans.

Leading the way along that brick wall for the Aggies will be right guard Layden Robinson, one of the highest-rated guards in college football. After being named to several preseason All-American teams, Robinson was named to the Lombardi Award Watch List on Monday afternoon.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding offensive or defensive lineman that best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.

To be considered for the Rotary Lombardi Award, players must be an NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications:

Be a down lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

Be a linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a blocker or listed in the program as an offensive back or receiver.

Be eligible to participate in the current season.

Robinson started all 10 of his appearances last season at right guard, clearing the way for one of the top running back tandems in the nation, which saw him named to the All-SEC Second Team by the Associated Press.

