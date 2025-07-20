Ar’maj Reed-Adams Poised to Lead the Way For 2025 Texas A&M Squad
Last season, Texas A&M’s run game was at the top of the SEC, ranking second behind Tennessee.
At the heart of it was guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams, a towering six-foot-five, 330-pound guard who spent his first two collegiate seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks.
Reed-Adams was one of the three Texas A&M players who represented the Aggies during the SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Georgia. While he was there, he received plenty of praise from coach Mike Elko and his fellow players.
Ar’maj Reed-Adams’ Leadership Extends Beyond the Offensive Line
Coming back home to Texas after going to Kansas out of DeSoto High School, Reed-Adams was a major get for the Aggies.
“He's got an unbelievable personality,” Elko said. “When you transfer into a new program, sometimes it's hard to find your way. He really let his voice stand out last year. I think he brings a lot of energy to that group, a lot of energy to what we're trying to do on the offensive line. I think that's one of the reasons why he was voted a captain for the 2025 season.“
Growing up in the Lone Star State, Reed-Adams had seen the highs and lows of Texas A&M football, from the Manziel era to the Jimbo Fischer days. As much as he wanted one, a Texas A&M was not extended to him until he entered the transfer portal.
“As soon as he got on campus, he told me he always wanted to be an Aggie,” star linebacker Taurean York said. “That's something that stuck with me. He plays like he acts. He does the exact same thing.”
Since adding Reed-Adams, the Aggies' offensive line has become a brick wall. The “Maroon Goons” cleared the way for a rushing attack that stacked up 2,541 yards and 27 touchdowns, without their starting running back all season.
“He brings confidence to the O-line,” star cornerback Will Lee III said. “He makes sure all those guys are just one moving train. Nobody's falling off. Nobody's just leaning in a different direction. But he makes sure everybody's intact and moving as one sound team.”
While Reed-Adams’ impact on the offensive line is undeniable, it extends to the rest of the team, too.
“He's always picking guys up, joking around, letting guys know things,” Lee said. “He's a great guy to have on the team. I'm glad he's on our team. He makes sure that everybody's doing good for everybody and stuff like that.“
Although he is relatively new to the Aggies, he has already left a lasting impact on the squad and has embraced the traditions of A&M. He has started a new tradition of his own. Every time the Aggies take the field, Reed-Adams brings a Texas A&M-branded chair out of the locker room and slams it on the ground in a WWE-esque fashion, hyping up players and fans alike.
Reed-Adams and the Aggies are set to kick off the 2025 season against the UTSA Roadrunners on August 30 at 6 p.m. CT.