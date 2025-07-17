Texas A&M vs Arkansas Way-Too-Early Preview: What the Stats Say
Looking at the outcome of the Southwest Classic the last 15 or so seasons, it would be safe to say Texas A&M has Arkansas’ number. Even though the wins and losses have been lopsided, the games have not felt that way.
Each time the Aggies and Razorbacks face off, it is four quarters of suspense. The games are truly anyone’s competition to take, until the Fightin’ Farmers usually come up with a big stop in the fourth to turn the tide.
Here’s a look at what the stats say when looking at the Texas A&M vs Arkansas matchup set for October 18:
What Do the Stats Say?
One thing that jumps off the sheet right off the bat is that Arkansas ranked dead last in the SEC in passing defense. As a squad, the Razorbacks allowed 3,210 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and recorded 10 interceptions.
Last season, the Aggies were a bottom-five team in the SEC when it came to their air attack, recording only 2,734 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Unfortunately for Arkansas, the Aggies bring in a revamped receiving corps led by NC State transfer Kevin Concepcion and Mississippi State transfer Mario Craver. The new incoming pass-catchers will have year-two starter Marcel Reed hucking the rock, something he has worked on being more comfortable with this offseason.
It is not just the Razorbacks who have struggled to contain the air attack. The Aggies rank 13th out of the 16 teams in the SEC. In 2024, they allowed 3,018 yards through the air, allowed 20 touchdowns and recorded 16 picks. Towards the end of the season, A&M’s pass defense became an issue and contributed to their late-season fall from grace.
Unless the Aggies’ air defense significantly improved, Taylen Green should have a day throwing the football. Green and the Razorbacks held the SEC’s fifth-best passing attack, finishing over Alabama and Florida. 3,571 of their yards came via pass, and they logged 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
On the ground, viewers should be in for an iron vs. iron matchup. Texas A&M returns its entire offensive line and running back room, the same corps that ranked second in the SEC with 2,541 yards and 27 touchdowns. The Arkansas run defense finished seventh in the country and allowed 1,506 yards and 15 touchdowns. The A&M defense was in similar shape. The Razorbacks ranked right behind the Aggies’ run game, recording 2,402 yards and 34 touchdowns.
So, What Do the Stats Say?
This year’s edition of the Southwest Classic will be just as exciting as the rest. Both teams have similar numbers and similar play styles. Overall, expect a ton of ground-and-pound before both quarterbacks air it out.