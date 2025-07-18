Armaj Reed-Adams Previews Texas A&M's Biggest Challenges
With the 2025 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days underway, offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams expressed some goals, tough offenses to play against, the biggest games of the season and the encouragement of A&M's coaches and the brotherhood the team has created.
The three players representing the Aggies with head coach Mike Elko at SEC Media Days are Reed-Adams, defensive back Will Lee III, and linebacker Taurean York. In Reed-Adams interview, he spoke greatly about Texas A&M and how he is going to help lead the Aggies to a good season, during his senior year campaign.
Biggest Games of the 2025 Season
Reed-Adams was asked about a few different games this upcoming season including Arkansas, Auburn, and Texas, where the Aggies only beat one of the three teams last season.
Aggies At Arkansas
A big change for the Aggies this season is that the annual A&M/Arkansas game will no longer be played at AT&T Stadium, yet instead the series is returning to normal, flip-flopping games between Fayetteville and College Station.
"I'm just glad I got to be in this last one at AT&T," Reed-Adams said when asked how he felt about the series leaving AT&T. "It will be fun carrying the trophy off the field."
Auburn At Kyle Field
Another game that the Aggies will be putting a lot of scouting and effort into this season is against Auburn, seeking revenge for the 43-41 four-overtime loss that the Aggies suffered at Jordan-Hare late last season, leaving a bitter taste in every A&M fan's mouth.
When asked if he was excited to get another shot at Auburn after they rushed the field last season after the win, Reed-Adams had a short but stern response.
"Yeah, it's definitely personal," Reed-Adams said. "Like, it's coming. That's all I've got to say."
Aggies At Texas
One of the most exciting games of the 2025 season will be the Aggies versus the Longhorns, as the Lone Star Showdown officially came back last season when the Longhorns entered the SEC. The Aggies dropped the game 17-7 last season at home; therefore, they will be on the road trying to take the trophy home this year.
With Reed-Adams growing up in Dallas, Texas, the Lone Star Showdown means a lot to him, as he grew up around this series. Now, it's even more personal as he is playing for the Aggies, hoping to secure the title for the 2025 season.
"It's very special, especially my parents wanted to come to Texas A&M," Reed-Adams said. "I'm living a family dream. Winning that game, I'd call myself the Texas star. So it's personal, like you said."
The Aggies will kick off the 2025 football season under the lights at Kyle Field for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff against UTSA, hoping to start the season off on a positive note.