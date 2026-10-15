Brandon Davis-Swain Offers Texas A&M a Building Block on Defense

The Texas A&M Aggies have a notorious knack for developing elite defensive talent in College Station.

You don't even have to look back far to see prime examples that have made their way to the NFL such as edge rusher Myles Garrett, linebackers Von Miller and Edgerrin Cooper, or even current rookies like Will Lee III or Cashius Howell.

And this past Saturday during Texas A&M's loss to the Missouri Tigers, another potential star began to shine with junior Colorado Buffaloes transfer Brandon Davis-Swain's three tackles, tackle for loss, and even a blocked field goal during the game's course.

Brandon Davis-Swain: Texas A&M's Next Big Thing?

Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) hurries Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two seasons with NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders in Boulder, Colorado, Detroit native Davis-Swain made the transfer down south to Aggieland, where he has since notched eight total tackles and doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

To make it even more impressive, last Saturday was Davis-Swain's first start for the Aggies, and he didn't know that it was occurring until about 24 hours before the opening kick.

"I found out on Friday, they told me on Friday," Davis-Swain said to the media. "That was my first blocked field goal as well, so that was awesome."

He may have never gotten his hand on a kick before, but he was a difference maker for "Coach Prime," tallying 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during his pair of years with the Big 12 school.

When asked what brought him to College Station, the answer was all too easy for the lineman: the coaches.

"I would definitely say the coaching staff," said the junior. "They put the most D-linemen in the NFL and you know, Coach Tone (Tony Jerod-Eddie, defensive tackles coach) and Coach E (Elijah Robinson, defensive line coach, co-DC) showed me everything and working better, technique-wise, coming here, learning more about the game. They explain all three levels to you."

The overall pros that the former Buffalo brings to the team cannot be ignored, and he had no issue naming them when prompted on Tuesday.

"I'm just physical, using my hands, getting off the line, getting off blocks, disruption, really trying to be disruptive," said Davis-Swain. "Just trying to make plays for the team. Getting into the pass rush and stuff like that."

And in the middle of a muddy season, a conversation between head coach Mike Elko and the rest of the team's defensive lineman has helped Davis-Swain and the rest of the group stay focused for the next task that lies ahead of them this weekend.

"(Elko said) To just keep playing, just stay focused and to keep our minds straight," said the lineman. "Don't veer off to what people say and stuff like that. Just keep our heads on and that our goal this Saturday is just to beat them."

Them, of course, being The Citadel Bulldogs, whom the Aggies kick off at 11:00 AM against this Saturday.

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