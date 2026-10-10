Mike Elko Slams Media After Texas A&M's Blowout Loss to Missouri

Mike Elko didn't hold back some pent-up feelings following Texas A&M's ugly 27-6 loss to No. 14 Missouri on Saturday afternoon in Columbia.

While speaking with reporters, Elko went off on fickle fans that are choosing to turn their backs on Texas A&M amid a 3-3 start to the season.

He specifically chose to call out the frequent TexAgs message board users on along with TexAgs owner Billy Lucci.

Mike Elko Goes Viral With "Cesspool" Comments

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There is a difference between the fan base and social media," Elko said. "There's one group that I really don't care much about. Billy's cesspool can go be Billy's cesspool. Our fan base, be with us. Stay behind us. We are going to build something we told you we were going to build. We are in a really bad spot right now, but we are going to work our way out of it."

While Elko understandably feels frustrated, the fans have reason to be frustrated too. Criticism for Texas A&M's performance doesn't mean the fans are turning their backs on the team.

It will be interesting to hear if Elko apologizes for these comments on Monday or sticks to his guns. Neither would be surprising.

Either way, the Aggies have now seen their hopes of winning a national championship come to an end multiple weeks before November begins. After making the College Football Playoff last year with an 11-1 regular-season record, Texas A&M could now be in danger of missing out on bowl eligibility.

Billy Lucci Responds to Mike Elko

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a member of his coaching staff during a time-out in the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

About an hour after Elko's comments toward TexAgs, Lucci took to X to respond to the viral comments.

"Going to show restraint here (for now) and get back to answering questions, but the head coach losing 27-6 then immediately calling out an incredibly large portion of the loyal but also understandably frustrated fan base was a wildly unnecessary misstep," Lucci wrote on X.

While fans might have expected another loss from Texas A&M, it's safe to say not many saw this kind of postgame drama coming.

The Aggies will have to pick up the pieces from another ugly loss before hosting The Citadel in College Station next week. That might be the only likely win left on Texas A&M's schedule the rest of the season.

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