Texas A&M at No. 14 Missouri Tigers: Live Updates, Box Score

The Texas A&M Aggies finally found a silver lining in their 2026 season with a 34-7 win at home last week over the Arkansas Razorbacks, ending a two-game losing skid to start their conference play, the first time that has happened since Mike Elko made his presence felt in College Station.

Now, the Aggies get a chance to prove that the win last week was anything but a fluke when they travel to Columbia to take on Eliah Drinkwitz and the No. 14 Missouri Tigers, a team that just manhandled a keen SEC offense last week in the No. 8 Florida Gators.

Missouri hasn't clinched a win over the Aggies in over a decade, and A&M has won the past two games decisively, but this year's matchup is a little more evenly-matched with how well Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons has been so far.

Round 6: Missouri Tigers

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) dives forward against Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) and safety Mose Phillips III (3) and defensive tackle Marquis Gracial (33) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The kick is set for 11:00 AM on ABC from Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri, and we will be right here at game time for live updates as the action unfolds from the "Show Me State."

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses, as well as the box score.

Box Score

1 2 3 4 Total Texas A&M 3 3 Missouri 0 0

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Live Updates

Missouri wins the coin toss and defers, Texas A&M will receive the opening kick.

1st Quarter

Marcel Reed hooks up with TK Norman for a 20-yard connection on third down to move the chains, but nothing much follows for A&M's offense and they punt it away.

change of possession

Austin Simmons has a pass tipped at the line and it falls right into the hands of Daymion Sanford, Simmons' first interception of the season.

change of possession

An eye for an eye, as Marcel Reed is intercepted in the end zone by Elijah Dotson.

change of possession

A&M is able to force the three-and-out and Missouri punts it away for the first time.

change of possession

David Olano lines up for a 53-yard field goal, which he makes with ease to put A&M on the board first.

Aggies 3, Tigers 0

change of possession

Back-to-back possessions, and back-to-back three-and-outs secured by the Texas A&M defense.

change of possession

Jamarion Morrow is stood up at the line to gain, and the A&M offense produces their own three-and-out and punts.