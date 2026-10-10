Texas A&M at No. 14 Missouri Tigers: Live Updates, Box Score
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The Texas A&M Aggies finally found a silver lining in their 2026 season with a 34-7 win at home last week over the Arkansas Razorbacks, ending a two-game losing skid to start their conference play, the first time that has happened since Mike Elko made his presence felt in College Station.
Now, the Aggies get a chance to prove that the win last week was anything but a fluke when they travel to Columbia to take on Eliah Drinkwitz and the No. 14 Missouri Tigers, a team that just manhandled a keen SEC offense last week in the No. 8 Florida Gators.
Missouri hasn't clinched a win over the Aggies in over a decade, and A&M has won the past two games decisively, but this year's matchup is a little more evenly-matched with how well Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons has been so far.
Round 6: Missouri Tigers
The kick is set for 11:00 AM on ABC from Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri, and we will be right here at game time for live updates as the action unfolds from the "Show Me State."
Follow below for live updates as the game progresses, as well as the box score.
Box Score
1
2
3
4
Total
Texas A&M
3
3
Missouri
0
0
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Live Updates
Missouri wins the coin toss and defers, Texas A&M will receive the opening kick.
1st Quarter
Marcel Reed hooks up with TK Norman for a 20-yard connection on third down to move the chains, but nothing much follows for A&M's offense and they punt it away.
change of possession
Austin Simmons has a pass tipped at the line and it falls right into the hands of Daymion Sanford, Simmons' first interception of the season.
change of possession
An eye for an eye, as Marcel Reed is intercepted in the end zone by Elijah Dotson.
change of possession
A&M is able to force the three-and-out and Missouri punts it away for the first time.
change of possession
David Olano lines up for a 53-yard field goal, which he makes with ease to put A&M on the board first.
Aggies 3, Tigers 0
change of possession
Back-to-back possessions, and back-to-back three-and-outs secured by the Texas A&M defense.
change of possession
Jamarion Morrow is stood up at the line to gain, and the A&M offense produces their own three-and-out and punts.
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03