Breaking Down the CFP Committee’s Odd Decision On Texas A&M
The first College Football Playoff poll of the season dropped Tuesday night, and if the season ended today, Texas A&M would be sitting pretty with a first-round bye at No. 3.
Still, the conversation didn’t stop there. During the ESPN reveal show, several analysts argued that the Aggies had a case to be the top-ranked team in the nation. Committee chair Mack Rhoades shed light on the group’s thinking when ranking the top three contenders.
“We had robust discussions about Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M,” Rhoades said. “We felt like Ohio State and Indiana were close when you look at the statistical data. We felt Ohio State was a little bit better on the offensive line and defensively. When we included A&M as part of the discussion, we felt like the separator there was the defense.”
If defense was indeed the separator between the top three, let’s take a closer look at how each program stacks up.
Texas A&M’s Defense
Led by head coach Mike Elko, the Aggie defense has made a living on third down, dialing in exotic blitzes with disciplined coverage. Through five conference games, they have allowed conversions on just 10 of 63 attempts, a ridiculous 15.8% rate, the best mark in the country.
A&M also ranks among the nation’s best in sacks, tallying 32 through eight games. Star defensive end Cashius Howell leads the SEC and ranks second nationally with eight sacks.
Let’s take a look at some other stats from Elko’s unit:
- Total defense: 321.5 yds allowed/game (31st in FBS)
- Passing defense: 203.0 yds allowed/game (44th in FBS)
- Rushing defense: 118.5 yds allowed/game (33rd in FBS)
- Point allowed: 23.6 per game (60th in FBS)
- 3rd Down defense: 22% (1st in FBS)
- Team Sacks: 32 (2nd in FBS)
- Turnovers Forced: 6 (120th in FBS)
- Red Zone Defense: 96.2% (129th in FBS)
Ohio State’s Defense
Easily the best defense in the nation, it is hard to argue against the committee's decision to slot the Buckeyes at the top spot. After all, they are the defending national champions.
The numbers that this unit has put up thus far have been ridiculous. You could argue that the level of competition has been subpar but the numbers speak for themselves.
Take a look:
- Total defense: 214.8 yds allowed/game (1st in FBS)
- Passing defense: 133 yds allowed/game (3rd in FBS)
- Rushing defense: 81.8 yds allowed/game (7th in FBS)
- Points allowed: 6.68 per game (1st in FBS)
- 3rd Down defense: 26% (4th in FBS)
- Team Sacks: 25 (10th in FBS)
- Turnovers Forced: 10 (70th in FBS)
- Red Zone Defense: 53.3% (1st in FBS)
Indiana’s Defense
The Hoosiers’ defense hasn’t been that far behind their in-conference rivals. Despite quarterback Fernando Mendoza getting the majority of the flowers, it has really been the defense that has turned Indiana into an elite program.
They rank top 10 in multiple key categories and have quietly been built to endure January football.
- Total defense: 248.3 yds allowed/game (7th in FBS)
- Passing defense: 168.3 yds allowed/game (18th in FBS)
- Rushing defense: 80 yds allowed/game (4th in FBS)
- Point allowed: 10.78 per game (10th in FBS)
- 3rd Down defense: 23.7% (2nd in FBS)
- Team Sacks: 29 (8th in FBS)
- Turnovers Forced: 18 (6th in FBS)
- Red Zone Defense: 76.9% (22nd in FBS)
The Verdict
On paper, the two Big Ten defenses appear superior to Texas A&M’s. But when you factor in the level of competition, that gap might not be as wide as the numbers suggest.
The best offense Ohio State has played has been against Texas and that is when Arch Manning was struggling. Indiana did hold Oregon to 20 points, but the Ducks have since managed just 21 against Nebraska, raising questions about how potent that offense truly is.
Meanwhile, the Aggies have faced a tougher slate, including explosive offenses like Notre Dame, Arkansas, and Mississippi State
If there’s one positive takeaway from Rhoades’ comments, it’s that you can bet coach Elko will use that phrase as a bulletin board to motivate his defense.