Where Texas A&M Stands in First College Football Playoff Rankings
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies are the best team in the Southeastern Conference right now, as well as one of the best in the country, and now only one of four teams in the FBS that can hold claim to an undefeated record.
And now, their dreams of competing for a national championship could soon be a reality if they continue their winning ways.
During ESPN's first College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, the Maroon and White found themselves ranked in the exact spot that they sit in the AP Top 25, which is third, which would give them a pass straight into the quarterfinals if the postseason was to start today.
Texas A&M Spotted High In First CFP Ranks of 2025
After starting the 2025 campaign ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25, the Texas A&M Aggies have exceeded really any expectations that many analysts had for them or head coach Mike Elko, after cruising through the UTSA Roadrunners and the Utah State Aggies to begin the season, that's when the fun really began for the Fightin' Farmers.
After scoring over 40 points in those first two games of the season, they took their first road trip up to South Bend, where they upset the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 41-40 affair, taking advantage of a botched extra point attempt and resulting in quarterback Marcel Reed finding tight end Nate Boerkircher for a touchdown with just 11 seconds left in the game.
Following the unbelievable win in Notre Dame, the Aggies would open their conference slate with a 16-10 win over the Auburn Tigers, one that was filled with penalties, but was also filled with elite Texas A&M defense, which saved them from starting the conference slate 0-1.
The Ags would then host the Mississippi State Bulldogs, where wide receiver Mario Craver was able to stick it to his old school by scoring a touchdown during the 31-9 win, which was then followed up by a 34-17 win against the Florida Gators.
The team would then hit the road and survive a close 45-42 contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, a game that featured over 1,000 yards of offense between the two teams.
That close win would then give way to a blowout win against the LSU Tigers at Death Valley, a 49-25 win that saw the A&M fans literally take over the LSU student section and celebrate the big win just like they were back in College Station.
The Aggies will look to stay perfect and keep their CFP stocks high this Saturday afternoon when they take on another Tigers team on the road, this time the Missouri Tigers team, one team that they made quick work of last year at Kyle Field with a 41-10 win.