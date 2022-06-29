Skip to main content

Arkansas Razorbacks Defensive Players to Watch in Week 4 vs Aggies

The Razorbacks return only a handful of starters from last season’s nine-win team

The Texas A&M Aggies will open their SEC slate in Week 4 when they face Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 24.

Barry Odom enters his third season as defensive coordinator having lifted the Razorbacks’ defense into a Top 40 unit in scoring defense (22.9) a season ago. They were better against the pass than the run. They gave up 214.2 yards passing to finish No. 41 in FBS, while they gave up 153.3 yards rushing to finish No. 69. So Arkansas will look to get better there.

The Razorbacks are likely to continue using a 4-2-5 formation, which means cultivating depth at linebacker will be key. They have a high-performing linebacker returning in Bumper Pool.

But to get better against the run, Arkansas will have to replace players like defensive tackle John Ridgeway, who was the Razorbacks’ best run stopper, and Tre Williams, who was one of their best pass rushers.

With that in mind, here are a few defensive players to watch for the Razorbacks when they face the Aggies in Week 4.

Be sure to stick with AllAggies.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Razorbacks throughout the week

LB Bumper Pool

It’s hard to believe Pool only started one game given his numbers from a year ago. Not only does he have one of college football’s coolest names, but he was also the team’s leading tackler last season. Pool had 125 tackles, and 7.5 tackles for loss and he enters this season as the most experienced linebacker in the program. If you know anything about the 4-2-5, you know that Pool plays a position that makes that defense hum.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool (10) and linebacker Grant Morgan (31) celebrate after a sack during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Football

Arkansas Razorbacks Defensive Players to Watch in Week 4 vs Aggies

The Razorbacks return only a handful of starters from last season’s nine-win team

By Matthew Postins1 minute ago
FCV4IDuXIAcHCjU
Play
Recruiting

DL Johnny Bowens De-commits From Aggies

The Aggies have lost a priority commit in the 2023 class

By Matt Galatzan18 hours ago
william fowles
Play
Football

Talented 2023 WR William Fowles Names A&M in Final Four

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

By AllAggies Staff23 hours ago

S Jalen Catalon

Catalon played in just six games last season, finishing with 46 tackles and two interceptions. He played hurt last season until he finally underwent season-ending surgery on his shoulder. Catalon could have taken a shot at the NFL but decided to come back for another season with the Razorbacks to bolster the one position group on defense that has quality starting experience coming back. Having Catalon back is a huge boost for the Razorbacks.

DT Isaiah Nichols

The Razorbacks need a run-stuffer, someone who can be as consistent as Ridgeway was last year. This player could end up being Taurean Carter. But, Nichols, a redshirt senior who comes in just north of 300 pounds, might be the more likely player to assume Ridgeway’s mantle of clearing the path for Razorbacks tacklers. Nichols had 22 tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks. You can’t judge players like Nichols on numbers, though. His value will be in how well he opens up spaces for players like Pool and Catalon.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool (10) and linebacker Grant Morgan (31) celebrate after a sack during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Arkansas Razorbacks Defensive Players to Watch in Week 4 vs Aggies

By Matthew Postins1 minute ago
FCV4IDuXIAcHCjU
Recruiting

DL Johnny Bowens De-commits From Aggies

By Matt Galatzan18 hours ago
william fowles
Football

Talented 2023 WR William Fowles Names A&M in Final Four

By AllAggies Staff23 hours ago
Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes with the ball during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Arkansas Razorbacks Offensive Players to Watch in Week 4 vs Aggies

By Matthew PostinsJun 28, 2022
sanford
Football

A&M Lands Commitment From 2023 In-State LB Daymion Sanford

By Zach DimmittJun 27, 2022
CLSD X
Baseball

Texas A&M Baseball Ends Year on High Note

By Cole ThompsonJun 27, 2022
USATSI_16826155
Football

Texas A&M 2022 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

By Matthew PostinsJun 27, 2022
screen-shot-2022-05-13-at-44910-pm
Recruiting

Aggies Offer Baylor QB Commit Austin Novosad

By Matt GalatzanJun 25, 2022