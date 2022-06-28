Arkansas Razorbacks Offensive Players to Watch in Week 4 vs Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies will open their SEC slate in Week 4 when they face Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 24.

The Razorbacks will return one of the more dynamic playmakers in the SEC in quarterback KJ Jefferson. Jefferson threw for 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions, along with rushing for 664 yards and six touchdowns.

Arkansas also expects back running back Dominique Johnson and nearly its entire offensive line — left guard Brady Latham, center Ricky Stromberg, right guard Beaux Limmer and right tackle Dalton Wagner.

The Razorbacks’ biggest issues entering this season are the need to replace its top two wide receivers from 2021 in Treylon Burks and Tyson Morris, along with finding a new left tackle. Luke Jones is the projected starter for now.

With that in mind, here are a few offensive players to watch for the Razorbacks when they face the Aggies in Week 4.

QB KJ Jefferson

Jefferson could take a big jump for a couple of reasons. First, he’s talented and he knows the offensive system. Second, this is the first time in the career of his offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles, that he has a returning starting quarterback. The consistency between the pair could make Jefferson even more dynamic. It could put him on another level nationally. It’s certainly possible that the junior could throw for at least 3,000 yards and rush for another 1,000 yards, assuming the weapons around him come through and he gets a few breaks along the way.

WR Jadon Haselwood

When he came out of high school he was considered one of the top recruits in the country. At Oklahoma, he never quite produced, though to be fair he was playing behind some incredibly talented receivers, including CeeDee Lamb and Marvin Mims. Last season at OU was his best in college — 39 catches, 399 yards and six touchdowns. He’s joining an offense that doesn’t return its top two passing options from last season. He’s stepping into a situation that may allow him to play to that highly-touted level everyone thought he would play at when he entered college.

C Ricky Stromberg

He has started every year since he entered college in 2019. As a senior, he brings experience to an offensive line brimming with it. He’ll be on the Rimington Award watch list again, given to the nation’s best center. He’s already earning second-round grades from NFL Draft Bible. He’s versatile, too. While his best position is center, he has played both guard positions for Arkansas previously.

