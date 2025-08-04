CBS Sports Predicts First Loss of 2025 Season For Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies and Mike Elko had a memorable first season together with Elko as the head coach, for both good reasons and for not so good reasons.
What started with a season-opening loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish would then give way to a seven-game winning streak, which included a road win over the Florida Gators, and thrilling wins over both LSU and Missouri at Kyle Field.
However, as we all know that after that mesmerizing win over LSU in late October, it all went downhill for the team, going 1-4 in their last five games of the season, a pummeling by the South Carolina Gamecocks, a four-overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers, a heartbreaking loss to the Texas Longhorns, and to cap it all off, a late loss to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl.
CBS Sports Believes That A&M Will Suffer First Loss vs. Notre Dame
As the Aggies have done their homework over the offseason and picked up crucial improvements to their starting squad, the team is looking to return to their original goal when they hired Mike Elko, and that is to contend for the national championship.
And although an undefeated season is not in the books for Texas A&M, given the rough road schedule they were given, it is still a possibility.
CBS Sports, however, doesn't believe any SEC team is making it through the season undefeated, as they released a story laying out their predictions for each team's first loss.
The first loss for Mike Elko's team? A repeat of last year, seeing them take their first loss of the season to Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The opening contest between the two last year was a competitive one for most of the contest, until the last two minutes of the fourth quarter, where Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love took off for a 21-yard touchdown run with 1:54 left and then Fighting Irish kicker Mitch Jeter would sink a 46-yard field goal with 30 seconds left to put the game on ice for the team that would go on to to finish runner-up in the national championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
With this year's matchup taking place at Notre Dame, the challenge for the Aggies does not get any easier, as this is one of three extremely tough road games that the Maroon and White will have to endure in their national championship hunt, as well as Death Valley in Baton Rouge against LSU and DKR-Texas Memorial in Austin as they finish out against the Texas Longhorns.
But until that night against the Irish, A&M can enjoy what should be an easy first two weeks in College Station, starting on August 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners.