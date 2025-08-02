College Football Playoff 2025 Predictions: Texas A&M in the Mix?
With the college football season just one short month away, it is time to cook things up and predict who the last 12 teams standings will be come December.
There will also be a change to the format that we saw last season. Instead of the top four highest-ranked conference champions receiving first-round byes, it will be the four highest-ranked teams by the end of the season that receive a first-round bye. Seeds 5 through 12 play in on-campus first-round games.
Will Ohio State be able to go back-to-back? Will the SEC or Big 10 dominate? Will the Texas A&M Aggies finally break through under Mike Elko? Let's find out:
1. Clemson (12-0)
Cade Klubnik may just be the best quarterback in college football, you just don’t know it yet. Don’t be surprised if his name starts rising to the top of NFL mock drafts as the season unfolds. Ever since his Westlake days, Klubnik has constantly been under the spotlight and this year will be no different.
Fortunately for him, Clemson will be boasting its best roster since the Trevor Lawrence days. Dabo Swinney returns eight starters on both defense and offense, bringing in a seasoned roster ready to reclaim its powerhouse status.
With a favorable schedule, the Tigers should have an advantageous road to the playoff. Still, prime time games against LSU and South Carolina will allow Clemson to announce itself to the country.
Toughest test: Aug. 30 vs LSU
Last year: 10-4, CFP First Round
ESPN BET odds to win national title: +900
2. Ohio State (11-1)
The defending champs will be looking to make it back-to-back with yet another great roster. Despite returning a very young team, it is hard to overlook the talent that the Buckeyes possess. Jeremiah Smith should be engraved in every college football fan’s mind by now and there is reason to believe incoming quarterback Julian Sayin will do the same.
Defensively, Ohio State is undergoing a major overhaul with eight new starters. But don’t let that fool you, the unit still features perhaps the best player in the country in safety Caleb Downs. And with Matt Patricia now calling the shots as defensive coordinator, expect Ohio State’s blue-chip talent to be used to its fullest potential.
Avoiding Oregon in the regular season could give the Buckeyes a clearer path to securing a first-round playoff bye. Of course, marquee matchups against Penn State and Michigan will serve as key measuring sticks for this young squad. Spoiler alert and cover your eyes Buckeye fans, Michigan will make it five in a row.
Toughest test: Nov. 29 at Michigan
Last year: 14-2, CFB Champions
ESPN BET odds to win national title: +550
3. Alabama (10-2)
Yes, Bama being ranked No. 3 means the Crimson Tide would have won the SEC title. Roll Tide.
Alabama's defense will give us a small taste at those Nick Saban defenses of the 2010s. The program returns eight dominant starters for a defense that finished top 10 in scoring, allowing 17.4 points per game. The Tide held opponents to 25 points or less in 11 of its 13 games. In theory, that should get you a win but the offense was far too inconsistent.
Now, with Ty Simpson at the helm, Kalen DeBoer will look to install the high-powered offense that brought him so much success at Washington. Simpson remains the biggest question mark heading into the season, but he won’t be short on help. Ever heard of wide receiver phenom Ryan Williams? Add a veteran line led by possibly the best offensive tackle in the game in Kadyn Proctor and things get pretty interesting in Tuscaloosa.
The Tide won’t be able to get consecutive wins on the Dawgs but will have just enough to sneak by Texas in the SEC championship game.
Toughest test: Sept. 27 at Georgia
Last year: 9-4
ESPN BET odds to win national title: +1100
4. Texas (10-2)
Texas enters the season with fewer returning starters than any of the past eight national champions. And still, the Longhorns may just have the most talented roster in college football.
For the past year, the spotlight on this program has centered squarely on Arch Manning and how he’ll perform as the new face of the offense. The team's ceiling will ultimately hinge on just how well Arch lives up to the hype. Fortunately for him, he’s surrounded by five-star talent across the roster, including proven playmakers like Ryan Wingo.
There’s no doubt, the strength of this Texas team lies on the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker Anthony Hill and EDGE rusher Collin Simmons are among the best in the nation at their positions, and with All-American safety Michael Taaffe anchoring the secondary, the Longhorns appear poised for another deep run.
The biggest question for the horns is how they’ll respond to the loss of four starters on the offensive line. While their record may not match the success of their SEC debut, Texas will still be deep enough to secure a first-round playoff bye come December.
Toughest test: Nov. 15 at Georgia
Last year: 13-3, CFB Semifinal
ESPN BET odds to win national title: +550
5. Penn State (11-1)
If James Franklin is ever going to lead Penn State to a breakthrough, 2025 is the year to do it. The Nittany Lions return their most complete team in years, and the Big Ten landscape is as open as ever. Ohio State and Oregon are reloading with overhauled rosters, while Michigan is still adjusting to life after Jim Harbaugh.
The pieces are in place. Penn State returns 9 of its 11 offensive starters. The run game will be the strength of this unit but don’t sleep on the passing attack. Drew Allar is back for another ride and will have his strongest supporting cast yet, featuring three high-impact transfer receivers.
Some programs only get one shot at a title. For the Nittany Lions, 2025 may be their best, and only window.
Toughest test: Nov. 1 at Ohio State
Last year: 13-3, CFB Semifinal
ESPN BET odds to win national title: +600
6. Georgia (10-2)
Although Georgia won the SEC in 2024, many saw it as a “down year” for Kirby Smart’s program. Talk about a powerhouse. And there’s a strong sense the Dawgs will enter 2025 with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove.
The Dawgs remain one of the most talented teams in the sport, but for the first time in recent memory, it will not be returning a large chunk of starters. The team’s success will largely depend on how quarterback Gunnar Stockton handles the immense pressure that comes with leading in Athens. Fortunately for him, Smart reloaded the offense through the portal, adding elite wideouts Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas to ease the transition.
Georgia will still be among the nation's most feared teams. But for the first time in four years, the Dawgs will not make it back to Atlanta.
Toughest test: Nov. 1 at Florida
Last year: 11-3, CFB Quarterfinal
ESPN BET odds to win national title: +800
7. Oregon (11-1)
Dan Lanning is coming off a masterclass season that fell just short against the eventual national champions. With the Ducks continuing to haul in elite talent through both recruiting and the portal, they will not be going anywhere.
Oregon will have a new face at the QB position in sophomore Dante Moore. The No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class will be tasked with leading an offense that recently suffered a major blow, losing former Aggie Evan Stewart to a season-ending injury. The offense as a whole is largely unproven, but Lanning has been a monster in the recruiting ranks so there should be a lot of youngblood seeing action in 2025.
The Ducks have a relatively easy schedule, with their first true big game coming in Week 5 against Penn State. Indiana and USC could prove tricky later on, but Oregon should have plenty of talent to get to the college football playoff once again.
Toughest test: Sept. 27 at Penn State
Last year: 13-1, CFB Quarterfinal
ESPN BET odds to win national title: +1200
8. Texas A&M (10-2)
Mike Elko’s Aggies might be the first surprise team on this list. Year after year, it feels like Texas A&M is on the verge of breaking through, and 2025 looks no different.
The Aggies return the fourth-most starters in the nation and, more importantly, they know exactly their identity: play physical defense and run it down their opponents’ throats.
With all five offensive linemen back, plus what could be the most talented running back room in the country, Collin Klein has plenty to be excited about. Don’t overlook the defense, either. With Elko calling the plays and talent stacked across the roster, expect significant improvement on that side of the ball.
Sure, A&M faces a tough schedule, including road trips to South Bend, Baton Rouge, and Austin. But those will likely be the only three games where the Aggies enter as underdogs. Pull off just one upset, and Texas A&M could very well be hosting a playoff game in December.
Toughest test: Oct. 25 at LSU
Last year: 8-5
ESPN BET odds to win national title: +4000
9. Notre Dame (11-1)
The 2024 runner-ups enter the new season with hopes of redeeming their national championship loss to the Buckeyes, this time under the leadership of a new quarterback. With Riley Leonard gone to the NFL, all signs point to redshirt freshman CJ Carr to shoulder the hopes of the Fightin Irish.
Marcus Freeman’s team will also rely heavily on junior Jeremiyah Love, arguably the nation’s top running back. Bolstered by a Joe Moore Award contending offensive line and a true WR1 in Jaden Greathouse, the Irish offense is brimming with promise.
As for the defense, it will be the strength of the team as usual. Returning half of last season’s starters, Notre Dame boasts one of the nation’s elite defenses once again.
The first four weeks will define their season, with tough matchups against Miami, Texas A&M, and Arkansas demanding that Freeman’s squad be ready to hit the ground running.
Toughest test: Sept. 13 vs A&M
Last year: 14-2, CFB runner-ups
ESPN BET odds to win national title: +1100
10. Arizona State (10-2)
The Big 12 is completely wide open heading into 2025, despite Arizona State’s near-upset of Texas in last year’s College Football Playoff quarterfinals. And yeah, Kenny Dillingham probably shouldn’t have called that blitz.
Arizona State will get a chance at reclaiming the conference with a full coaching staff coming back. Oh, they also return the most starters in the nation. Quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordan Tyson form one of the most dangerous QB-WR duos in college football. No Cam Skateboo will definitely sting but it’s time for Leavitt to take full reign of the offense. On defense, Arizona State returns 10 starters, keeping that unit strong.
While Baylor, Texas Tech, and Kansas State have gotten plenty of preseason buzz, in the end, it will be the Sun Devils who claim back-to-back Big 12 titles.
Toughest test: Sept. 20 at Baylor
Last year: 11-3, CFB Quarterfinal
ESPN BET odds to win national title: +15000
11. Florida (9-3)
A hot take if you will. Florida over LSU, South Carolina, or even Ole Miss? Absolutely. Yes, their schedule is brutal, no argument there. But here’s why it could happen: DJ Lagway.
The sophomore quarterback returns after an undefeated 6-0 record in his six starts last season. The Gators will also bring back dynamic running back Jayden Baugh and one of the nation’s best offensive lines. On the air, Eugene Wilson III and Aidan Mizell will look to wreak havoc.
As it often is, it will be the defense performance that will ultimately determine the outcome of the season. The Gators boast an extremely deep unit, returning 7 starters. EDGE rusher Tyreek Sapp is a name NFL scouts will be circling come draft season.
Yes, the schedule is daunting but what’s a season preview without a few underdogs shaking things up?
Toughest test: Oct. 4 vs Texas
Last year: 8-5
ESPN BET odds to win national title: +4000
12. UNLV (12-0)
Time for some Dan Mullen magic. Mullen returned to the college football stage, taking on a UNLV program that finished 11-3 and was one Boise State loss away from reaching the playoff.
These two teams will face off again on October 18 in what will likely decide the Non-Power Four spot in the playoff. With Mullen having developed the likes of Tim Tebow, Dak Prescott, and Kyle Trask, all eyes will be on the QB battle this fall.
Whether it’s Virginia transfer Anthony Coladera or Michigan transfer Alex Ojri, the Rebels will be in excellent hands under Dan Mullen’s guidance. Coupled with reliable weapons also brought in through the portal, UNLV’s offense is in a great spot for success. The defense is just as promising, rounding out a balanced and competitive roster.
And with UNLV in the playoffs, let’s just hope they deliver a better performance than last year’s Boise State squad.
Toughest test: Oct. 8 at Boise State
Last year: 11-3
ESPN BET odds to win national title: +50000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
