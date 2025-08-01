What to Expect From Texas A&M Offense in 2025
The common question you hear around Texas A&M is: will the offense reach its potential? Or can I QB stay healthy for the whole season?
Well, let's put it into perspective and just be honest where the offense is going and if they're going in the right direction.
Transfer Receivers
This is a huge deal for Texas A&M over the last few years. Texas A&M at the wide receiver room couldn't get the separation that they needed in order to compete against talented corners, who have just as much athletically gifted ability as they do.
Texas A&M saw that they needed to go into the portal and land some high-level talent, and that's exactly what they did. They went into the portal and added KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, who were both expected to start this season for Texas A&M.
Also, they went out and added some depth with Jonah Wilson, who played last year at the University of Houston. He adds a lot of speed, and being able to get off the line very quickly, creates space and makes the QB's job a lot easier.
Does Marcel Reed Take That Next Step?
The prevailing narratives are a lot of "Marcel Reed can't throw the ball", but to be honest, his stats and all of the metrics were as good as anyone in the SEC... Oh, and also, he will be going into year two as the starter, and not having to deal with what he dealt with this time last year, which was preparing like he was a backup.
Will Offensive Line Live Up to Hype?
Does the offensive line live up to the expectations? In my opinion, this group is a top 3-5 group in the country. Texas A&M has a legit six offensive line that they can play at any time and feel very confident on the field.
This is a very experienced group, and a group who played all of last season with each other.
Is Le'Veon Moss Healthy?
In the clips I watched yesterday, the answer to that question for me would be, yes. I talked with some sources of where he is in the recovery process, and everyone I talked to told me they believe he will be 100 percent back to normal and shouldn't be a player I worry about coming into this season.
Another source told me a lot " He's grown a lot physically and is coming very much more mature."