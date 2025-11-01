Texas A&M Lands Massive Commitment in 2027 Recruiting Class
Following along with the tradition of elite recruitment for the Texas A&M Aggies, Mike Elko has simply been on a roll in his short time as the A&M head coach, and Saturday morning, that roll kept, well, rolling.
Per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, safety Kamarui Dorsey of the class of 2027 and the top-ranked player at his position according to the Rivals300, has announced his commitment to Texas A&M.
The 6'3 defensive back out of Hampton, Georgia chose the Maroon and White over the LSU Tigers, as well as his home state Georgia Bulldogs.
Another Recruiting Victory
The Texas A&M Aggies have just picked up their fifth recruit in the 2027 class, having also received commitment from quarterback Jayce Johnson, defensive lineman Elijah Patmon, offensive tackle DeMarrion Johnson, and wide receiver Hakim Frampton, currently sitting them at third in the national rankings.
Dorsey was in attendance for Texas A&M's 31-9 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs last month, and after the embarrassing beat down that the Maroon and White handed the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge last Saturday, it's easy to see why the safety decided to set his path to College Station instead of Death Valley.
In his freshman season in 2023, he recorded 49 total tackles, one of them going for loss of yardage, and also an interception.
His sophomore year in 2024 saw a boost in his production, with 58 total tackles, four going for loss, and three interceptions.
The Aggie defense has lived up to their "Wrecking Crew" nickname in the 2025 season, allowing only 118.5 rushing yards per game, a number that was much smaller before their offensive showdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks up in Fayetteville a couple of weeks ago.
A&M has also seen much success in their recruiting for the class of 2026, especially on the defensive side of the line of scrimmage, securing players such as five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, five-star edge rusher Bryce Perry-Wright, and four-star cornerback Victor Singleton, a bright future still very much in sight for the Texas A&M secondary after Bryce Anderson and Tyreek Chappell exhaust their college eligibility.
The Aggies of the current day enjoy a well-deserved bye after the big win in the bayou last week, before they embark on a four-game stretch that will test truly how dynamic this 2025 A&M squad is, with a road contest against the Missouri Tigers, then two home games against the South Carolina Gamecocks and Samford Bulldogs, before finishing out the regular season in Austin against the Texas Longhorns.