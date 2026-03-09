Four-Star Texas A&M Commit Sends Clear Message About Where He Stands

After attending the Rivals Camp down in Houston, TX, four-star edge rusher Kaden McCarty spoke with TexAgs' Cade Draughton on his commitment to Texas A&M. The four-star prospect reaffirmed his loyalty to the Aggies and even revealed that Texas has been trying to build a relationship with him.

McCarty's commitment to Texas A&M was a big one for Mike Elko and his staff. He became the first edge rusher commit in the 2027 recruiting class and is currently viewed as a top-20 player at his position.

With what McCarty has shown at the high school level, it's not shocking to see Texas trying to make a strong push for the Cy Falls prospect. That being said, McCarty was clear about wanting to play for Texas A&M.

McCarty Makes His Position Clear

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, left, shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Even with the Longhorns making a strong push, McCarty sounds like a prospect who already knows where he stands. When asked about other programs attempting to build a relationship with him, McCarty acknowledged Texas' efforts and spoke respectfully about the Longhorns' approach. At the same time, he also hinted that Steve Sarkisian and his staff may have gotten involved a little too late.

"One of the biggest schools that have been pushing for me is Texas," McCarty told TexAgs. "I feel like they're trying to build a relationship now. I feel like the relationship I have with A&M has been way stronger before.

"I obviously don't want to set them down, but it's coming to that point...I'm trying to focus and lock in. I don't want to burn any relationships, but I know where my loyalty lies, and I want to play for A&M."

McCarty's comments speak volumes about the impression that Mike Elko and his staff have made, especially considering Texas A&M wasn't the first program to offer the four-star edge rusher. For the last several months, the Texas Tech Red Raiders were a clear contender to land the 2027 graduate.

Aggies Continue to Hold Off In-State Pressure

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the sideline during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For Texas A&M, McCarty's comments on his loyalty to the Aggies are encouraging for more than one reason. Holding onto a blue-chip in-state prospect is always significant, but it means even more when Texas continues to make a serious push. The Longhorns have the recruiting pull and brand power to make any recruiting battle interesting.

That's part of what makes McCarty's stance so valuable for the Aggies this early in the recruiting cycle. Texas A&M already holds the No. 2-ranked 2027 recruiting class, and the edge rusher voicing his loyalty to the Aggies publicly only adds to the momentum surrounding Elko's program.