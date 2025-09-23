Mario Craver Lands Another NIL Deal With A Major Brand
One of Texas A&M's newest wide receivers, Mario Craver, has been taking the college football world by storm in his first three games of the season. Fellow transfer KC Concepcion has as well, but it's Craver that has shown out statistically.
Craver currently leads the FBS in receiving yards with 443, and his 207-yard performance against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was the pinpoint that showed that the relationship between the former Bulldog and the Aggies was going to be just fine.
And with that skill should come some pretty sweet NIL deals, and Craver just so happens to have landed one just recently.
Craver Inks Deal With Beats by Dre
In an announcement by Pete Nakos of On3 on his official X profile, it was revealed that Craver had signed an NIL deal with Beats by Dre, according to his agency.
The company was founded in 2006 by rapper and music producer Dr. Dre, who is most known for his hits such as "Forgot About Dre" and "The Next Episode," as well as former music executive Jimmy Iovine.
The company's main product line is headphones and speakers, and was bought by Apple in 2014, the $3 billion purchase the largest acquisition in the company's history.
A lot of athletes have a strict pregame ritual that they run through before each meeting, and for a decent portion of them, that will likely include either some sort of song or playlist to get their mentality in the right place to perform at their highest level, and with the brand that Craver just signed with, whichever form of music he prefers will now go into his ears with the utmost quality and design.
And as good as the quality of the headphones are, the same can also be said for Craver's quality with the Aggies through three games, putting up three straight contests of over 100 yards receiving and even has notched back-to-back games with a touchdown play of at least 70 yards, taking a Miles O'Neill pass 72 yards to the house against Utah State, and then spinning away from two Notre Dame defenders up the sideline for an 86-yard score during the Maroon and White's memorable outing in South Bend.
Craver's 207-yard performance on seven catches against the Irish is the highest yardage in a single game for an A&M receiver since Mike Evans set the program record with 287 yards against the Auburn Tigers back in 2013.
After a week off from competition, Craver and the Aggies come back to Kyle Field to open up conference play this Saturday against that very same team, with Craver hoping to repeat the production that Evans put up against their conference foes 12 years ago.