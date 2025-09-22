Texas A&M's Collin Klein Name to Watch in Potential Big 12 Coaching Search
The Texas A&M offense has had a phenomenal start to the 2025 season. The Aggies have hung over 40 points in all three games they have played so far, propelling offensive coordinator Collin Klein into the upper echelon of coordinators in college football.
Once coordinators get to a certain level, other programs start to take notice and try to poach them to be head coaches, which seems to be the case for Klein. With his name already coming up around Kansas State’s struggles, another Big 12 program has the former Heisman Trophy finalist on its radar.
After back-to-back slow starts to its season, there have been rumblings about Oklahoma State making a head coaching change. CBS Sports’ Bud Elliot thinks Klein will be one of the frontrunners for the position.
“I think he’s done a tremendous job with Marcel Reed and that Texas A&M offense,” Elliot said. “He’s a guy who I think will have a chance to level up in the offseason.”
Collin Klein’s Coaching Journey
Klein burst on to the college football scene as a quarterback for the Kansas State Wildcats from 2008 to 2012. Over his time with the Wildcats, he compiled 4,724 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. His senior year, he was a Heisman Trophy finalist, just being edged out by freshman Texas A&M phenom Johnny Manziel.
After his playing days, Klein got his start in coaching with the Kansas State Wildcats and worked his way up the ladder with the team, peaking at offensive coordinator. Under him, the Wildcats’ offense became one of the most dynamic in the Big 12 before leaving to join coach Mike Elko’s staff at Texas A&M.
Elliot is not the only person who thinks Klein will be in the conversation when Oklahoma State inevitably chooses to move on from head coach Mike Gundy. Bill Bender of The Sporting News named six potential replacements and Klein was one of them.
“Too weird? Klein, 35, left his alma mater Kansas State for the same position at Texas A&M, and the Aggies have found a good run-pass mix with Marcel Reed at quarterback early in the season,” Bender wrote. ”Klein knows the Big 12 landscape, and he is due for a head coaching job soon. Oklahoma State would be a good first Power 4 landing spot.”
With Klein seemingly on his way out, it may be time for Elko to start making a list of potential offensive coordinators to interview.