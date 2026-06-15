Evaluating Texas A&M Football's 2026 Schedule in 3 Parts

Texas A&M's path to glory in 2026 is unreasonably loaded with conference brutality and foes that the Aggies haven't met with in several years. With a total of nine SEC games on the board, the Fightin' Farmers must prepare for the battle ahead of them.

Looking towards another playoff berth, it is crucial that the Aggies find a way to individually tackle every single monster that lies in their path. Though the playoff picture has expanded, the Southeastern Conference has not become less daunting.

The Texas A&M schedule, though mostly SEC opponents, can be broken into three sectors. The way that the competition looks at the beginning, or even the middle of the season, is not how it will look when the Aggies fight for a postseason spot in November.

The Front-Loaded Kyle Field Residency

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To begin, the Aggies will reside in Kyle Field for three games against rather foreign opponents. For starters, they will play a non-power-four opponent in Missouri State and play another non-conference team in Arizona State the following week.

These first two games don't seem very challenging at first glance, but one team that could put Texas A&M on upset watch is Arizona State, which has picked up momentum over the last couple of years. Still, the most difficult game of the early slate will be the conference opponent, Kentucky, which Texas A&M should have no problems with at home, though only time will tell.

The Mid-Season Gauntlet

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) warms up before the 2025 Iron Bowl game with Auburn Jordan-Hare Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If any slate of the scheduling were labeled "up in the air," it would be this one. There are several questionable games in this mix, with a few teams that the Aggies play frequently, and others that are lost rivals. The only thing you can confidently say about this five-game stretch is that the SEC life will begin to set in.

Texas A&M will travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU, whom they stomped the year prior, then play Arkansas at home and Missouri away. Arkansas and Missouri are genuine toss-ups and will really give Texas A&M a run for its money. Lastly, for the last two games in October, Texas A&M will face the Citadel, a very peculiar matchup that is practically guaranteed, and finally, the big boy, Alabama. Though not played often, when the Crimson Tide and Aggies meet up, it will always be cinema.

The November Peak

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) carries the ball during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can a November slate ever be casual? It's definitely not this year, nor many of the years prior. Texas A&M is hit with four SEC matchups in November, including Tennessee and Texas at home, as well as South Carolina and a reunion with Oklahoma on the road.

This will most likely be the most difficult stretch of the season, given that a few of the hardest games are all piled up at the very end. It would be fair to say that one of these teams will give Texas A&M a loss, and our pick may shock you. Oklahoma, led by star quarterback John Mateer is the most likely to give Texas A&M an issue in this stretch, as they are a very put together, and less familiar team than the rest.

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