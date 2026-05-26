What Wins and What Loses the Game for Texas A&M vs. Kentucky

On Sept. 19, Texas A&M will open its Southeastern Conference schedule against Kentucky at Kyle Field, marking first-year head coach Will Stein’s first SEC contest as the Wildcats’ leading man.

After a trip to the College Football Playoff in 2025, head coach Mike Elko reloaded A&M’s personnel with a plethora of transfer talent, while Stein had no choice but to rebuild Kentucky’s roster from the ground up.

When the two teams meet in Week 3, the difference between victory and defeat will hinge on the performances of these key position groups:

Aggies Win Up Front

The Texas A&M Aggies lineup against each other during the annual Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field. | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

At the end of a historic season, a program-high 10 Aggies were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, featuring seven key contributors to the Aggies’ offensive and defensive lines.

The Maroon and White lost four valuable pass protectors, including Chase Bisontis, Trey Zuhn III, Dametrious Crownover and Ar’maj Reed-Adams, as well as a trio of defensive disruptors consisting of Cashius Howell, Tyler Onyedim and Albert Regis.

But for head coach Mike Elko, the loss up front is no cause for concern.

A&M turned to the transfer portal to reload its offensive line, with key additions such as Tyree Adams, Trovon Baugh, Coen Echols and Wilkin Formby.

Both Adams and Echols started their college careers at LSU, each reporting 18 games of SEC experience, while Baugh spent three seasons at South Carolina, securing a whopping 35 starts.

The Aggies’ most notable offensive line addition, Wilkin Formby, joins Elko’s roster after three seasons in Tuscaloosa under Kalen DeBoer, where he appeared in 27 games, becoming an immediate leader of the position group.

“It's difficult with so many guys who haven’t played together,” Formby said in a spring availability on April 2. “But I think that’s a testament to our coaches … being able to put different lines together every day … this dates back in January, when we all first got here and started working out together, training together, that chemistry started then. Each day that we get to practice with each other, we’re trying not to take it for granted … just go out and be five as one.”

With experienced pass protection, A&M gains an edge over Kentucky’s front seven. However, the Aggies aren’t the only team that turned to the transfer portal for help in the trenches.

Kentucky added Tennessee transfer Lance Heard to its offensive line room, gaining an experienced anchor on Stein’s inaugural roster.

At the end of the day, A&M’s success in Week 3 depends on the performance of its offensive line. According to the Aggies’ recent NFL Draft history, Elko’s squad has the upper hand.

A&M Loses In The Secondary

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field on Nov. 30, 2024. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2026 season, LSU transfer Nic Anderson joined Kentucky’s wide receiving corps, bringing 27 games of SEC experience to Stein’s revamped offense.

Before his junior year in Baton Rouge, Anderson spent three seasons at Oklahoma, where he recorded 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023.

The Katy, Texas, native missed a significant portion of his single season with the Tigers due to a right knee injury, only to hit the transfer portal for a new start in Lexington.

Anderson presents an immediate challenge for the Aggies’ newly established secondary, which features portal additions such as Rickey Gibson III and Tawfiq Byard.

Gibson transferred to A&M after three seasons at Tennessee, while Byard travels to College Station after a single season in Boulder, Colorado, under Deion Sanders.

If Kentucky can take advantage of the inexperience in A&M’s defensive backfield, Stein’s updated offense, led by Anderson, could quickly find success in the passing game, making A&M’s Week 3 contest more competitive than the 12th Man originally thought.

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