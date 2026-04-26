The City of Pittsburgh Was the True Star of the NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The NFL draft could have easily been an email, a redundant joke seen on social media well before the Raiders made Fernando Mendoza the No. 1 pick Thursday. Believe me, I got the joke the first time I saw it, especially as someone who would much rather stream a highly anticipated movie from the comfort of my home than to leave my couch and watch it on the big screen in a stuffy theater, fighting for elbow room.

Maybe it is weird behavior for fans to travel several miles just to stand for hours in crowded spaces to hear names rattled off. But I’m an introvert who’s here to defend the draft-going experience because I’m sure many of those critics on social media weren’t here in Pittsburgh to soak in the gorgeous views that I’ve seen the past three days.

I don’t know how the draft has been in other cities, but Pittsburgh was the perfect host. Sure, I can find some things to complain about, but this city’s picturesque backdrops, vibrant atmosphere and top-notch hospitality didn’t allow me to be as grumpy as Rams coach Sean McVay was after Round 1.

Even my one-mile night walk from Acrisure Stadium to my hotel after Day 2 of the draft had me in awe of what I witnessed, quickly making me forget about any difficulties I had from a long work day. I strolled next to the river , with the famed clipper fleet cruising by while one of the downtown buildings was lit up with the logo of whichever team was on the clock, before making my way up through one of the well-lit bridges and eventually getting to Point State Park and all the downtown festivities.

The whimsical vibes from that night stroll were just as immaculate as Franco Harris’s iconic reception against the Raiders. Getting to see the popular Harris statue at Pittsburgh International Airport was another welcomed sight.

The Franco Harris statue at Pittsburgh International Airport commemorates the immaculate reception against the Oakland Raiders in the 1972 AFC playoffs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The critical comments of those who don’t get the draft flooded a TikTok video that showed how Thursday’s crowd of more than 320,000 spectators, a league-announced attendance record for Round 1, spilled from the draft theater into Acrisure Stadium. Reportedly, the draft site reached capacity around 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and the fans who kept coming were directed to the nearby home of the Steelers.

It wasn’t until I watched that video that confirmed my suspicion of football fans being inside the stadium, which was where the media workroom was located. Every time I walked to the news conference area, I would hear loud roars that led me to think, Whoa, you could really hear the draft theater crowd from way over here. It was believable because there were that many football fans walking around the North Shore of Pittsburgh.

Steelers star Cameron Heyward was brave enough to walk through the row of bars and restaurants on North Shore Drive before making it to the draft stage. Obviously, he was bombarded by several Steelers fans, but a security team helped him get to where he needed to go at a reasonable pace. That’s part of the draft experience: the slim possibility of seeing one of your favorite players walking around.

Cameron Heyward just walking by a ton of Steelers fans pic.twitter.com/i4pWMJQiWs — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) April 23, 2026

I’m sure many were happy to spot former Ravens running back Mark Ingram II, the villain of draft weekend who had his son shout, “ Steelers still suck ,” from the podium. That’s all part of the experience. Cheering with others who also happen to root for your favorite team while booing the rivals.

As for the best part, it’s free to enter the draft theater and be around all the activities. I must have walked by 10 DJs this weekend, most of them playing hip-hop classics that got me to nod my head. And I’m still shocked that I blurted out “nobody listens to techno” when I heard Eminem’s “Without Me” blasting from the speakers. Maybe I’m not an introvert after all or I just got comfortable in a very inviting city. (Shoutout to the person handing out free coffee in front of Dunkin’ Donuts.)

And, yes, I know traveling to Pittsburgh isn’t free. Hopefully, more football fans get to experience the draft as the NFL tentpole makes its way around the country. There were many eager Steelers fans on my flight from L.A. to Pittsburgh. By the way, WWE superstar Seth Rollins, super agent Rich Paul and legendary agent Leigh Steinberg were on that same flight. From traveling with Mr. “Show Me the Money” to show me a good time, “PicksBurgh.”

So, yes, the draft could have easily been an email, and that’s essentially what happened six years ago during the pandemic, which likely served as a reminder how much football fans missed being at the draft. It might not make sense to you, just like a Star Wars convention or a renaissance festival doesn’t appear enjoyable to others—don’t count me in the others category. I did spot a group of football fans sporting renaissance-era attire with logos of their favorite NFL team. Oh, and a Colts fan wore a Stormtrooper outfit.

Believe it or not, an outing in crowded spaces can actually be a fun time. There was a ton to do and see from downtown Pittsburgh to the North Shore. Again, you could walk on bridges to get to your destination. Bridges and walking aren’t really a thing back home in Southern California, so forgive me for harping on that. Did I mention the bridges are yellow? This city just has excellent taste. The hospitality was so good that someone in the media workroom sprinkled Tajin on the watermelon. Chef’s kiss! It’s all about the details and Pittsburgh more than delivered in that department.

Anyway, leave the football nerds alone, and there’s nothing wrong with being a nerd. I’ve been to renaissance festivals and now I’ve been to the NFL draft. I now get why it’s worth attending. Many memories were created. I saw a family of Raiders fans sporting Mendoza jerseys hours before the Heisman-winning quarterback was officially made the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft. They likely had a good time, along with the thousands of others who made their way to Pittsburgh this weekend.

This Raider family is ready to start the Fernando Mendoza era pic.twitter.com/OGOmFAKaet — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) April 23, 2026

Now, it’s on Washington, D.C. to show us a good time for the 2027 draft. No pressure.

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