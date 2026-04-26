Watch Fernando Mendoza’s Mom Elsa Give a Tear-Jerking Speech After Son Was Drafted No. 1

It’s clear Fernando Mendoza grew up with an amazing foundation based on the few tidbits and video clips we get to see of his incredible family.

For example, when Mendoza was drafted No. 1 overall by the Raiders on Thursday, his dad Fernando Sr. went viral for the same reason he did during the 2025 Indiana football season as he chooses to remain seated during exciting moments to sit by his wife Elsa, who has multiple sclerosis, a central nervous system disease.

After Mendoza’s name was called, the rookie quarterback immediately hugged his mom, who was seated next to him, before hugging and celebrating with the rest of his family and friends in attendance at his home in Miami. A little while later in the evening, Elsa gave a speech in front of everyone who came to support her son’s huge accomplishment. The NFL posted a video of that speech over the weekend.

Get your tissues ready for this one.

“I’m so proud of you,” Elsa started. “I’m so proud of not all the successes on the field, but of who you are. You make me so proud. Your kindness, your humility, your faith—I mean, I just can’t say enough. And, there’s so much you have yet to do, but you have done so much, and I am so proud of you. I’m just so proud to be your mom, and I’m so proud. This is so well-deserved. I love you, I’m proud of you. Congratulations, go Raiders!”

"I'm just so proud to be your mom." 🫶 (via itoniorobinson/IG) pic.twitter.com/5WxinisNxm — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2026

What an awesome family. We can’t wait to see Mendoza’s parents in the crowd at Allegiant Stadium this upcoming NFL season.

Mendoza’s grandparents also congratulated him in sweet video

As if Elsa’s speech didn’t make you cry already, get ready for this one. Mendoza’s maternal grandparents Alberto and Alicia Espino sent in video messages for their grandson, via the NFL, for him to watch after he was drafted. Mendoza got tears in his eyes, and so did we.

“Fernando, I’m so proud of you, not only for what you have achieved, but for the kind of person you are,” Alberto said. “You have brought so much joy to our entire family, and watching you grow has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. Your success did not come from luck, it came from hard work, discipline and never giving up. No matter where life takes you, I will always be proud. The world is better because you are in it. May God keep you healthy and happy. We love you.”

“Fernand, from the moment you came into this world and made me a grandmother, you taught me how to be one,” Alicia said. “I learned so much. I learned that love has no limits. Every step you took, and every challenge you face, made my love grow and grow. Look at you, a quarterback going into the NFL! You worked so hard to get here. I couldn’t be prouder of the man you have become. You’re so strong, so focused and so full of heart. No matter where this journey takes you, no matter how the world goes, my love for you has no limit. I love you, and I’m so proud of you and always will be. All my love.”

Mendoza was extremely grateful for his grandparents’ continued support of him as his football career now transitions into the NFL. It’s hard not to root for him after watching how amazing his family is.

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